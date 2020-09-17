Visiqua Wins Silver Stevie® Award In 2020 International Business Awards®

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Visiqua was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Achievement in Product Innovation category in The 17th Annual International Business Awards® today.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2020 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.

As the ongoing COVID-19 crisis will prevent winners from receiving their awards on stage during a traditional gala IBA banquet, winners will be celebrated instead during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, 1 December.

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

Visiqua won in the Achievement in Product Innovation category for Advertising & Marketing.

Visiqua was recognized for being innovators in the performance marketing industry. With the creation of Call Ping Tree and Clicks to Convert, Visiqua has been able to take the market landscape from static to robust. Using industry-leading innovation and fast execution, both products offer features and benefits that leverage Visiqua's tech-stack. By creating platforms that offer dynamic bidding, Visiqua can ensure better returns and results for their clients. The judges agree, one commenting that "Visiqua is surfing a new wave of success." Another judge also celebrates Visiqua for "good innovation and quick execution."

"Call Ping Tree and Clicks to Convert were born from a deep understanding of the marketplace and the team's ability to build products that improve on what currently exists. 2020 is proving to be a formative year in our long-term success," said David Walsh, president, Visiqua.

"When we think about the development of new products and processes, we always put those concepts to the test by determining whether we are truly creating a meaningful improvement for our industry. That is why it's such an honor to have those products and ideas validated by our peers from around the globe," said Jamie Sutton, chief revenue officer, Visiqua.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from July through early September. The judges panel consists of international CEO's and C-level executives across multiple industries.

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About Visiqua

Visiqua is a panoramic performance marketing company hyper-focused on producing quality results for our partner brands, agencies, and clients. Visiqua offers a series of products, including lead generation, CPA-brand awareness campaigns, CRM development, product launch support, owned and operated websites, and Clicks to Convert, a click-based marketplace for publishers and advertisers. Visiqua is the performance marketing unit of Boulder Heavy Industries (BHI), a leading provider of digital marketing services and software solutions.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

