VisiQuate and Great Lakes Consulting Services Partner to Redefine Revenue Cycle Excellence

Partnership blends advanced analytics and expert consulting to accelerate healthcare financial performance

SANTA ROSA, Calif. and ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VisiQuate, a leading provider of advanced analytics, AI-driven automation, and revenue cycle technology solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Great Lakes Consulting Services, Inc. (GLCS), a premier consulting firm specializing in finance, revenue, and population health analytics. Together, the companies will empower healthcare organizations to accelerate financial performance, reduce administrative waste, and improve long-term sustainability in an increasingly complex healthcare environment.

"At VisiQuate, we are committed to powering the Intelligent Enterprise for healthcare providers," said Brian Robertson, CEO of VisiQuate. "By combining our data science, AI, and automation capabilities with the hands-on expertise of Great Lakes Consulting Services, we are equipping clients to achieve breakthrough results in both financial and operational performance."

Driving Measurable Value for Healthcare Organizations

Through this collaboration, Great Lakes consultants will leverage VisiQuate's Harmoni Data Intelligence Platform to unlock new levels of insight and efficiency across the revenue cycle. By uniting proven technology with expert-led consulting, clients will realize tangible financial impact through:

Revenue Yield Improvement – Maximizing net revenue and reducing leakage

– Maximizing net revenue and reducing leakage Cash Acceleration – Speeding time-to-payment and optimizing liquidity

– Speeding time-to-payment and optimizing liquidity Bad Debt Expense Reduction – Identifying root causes and preventing avoidable write-offs

– Identifying root causes and preventing avoidable write-offs Reserves Modeling – Enhancing accuracy in financial reporting and compliance

– Enhancing accuracy in financial reporting and compliance Net Revenue Forecasting – Providing actionable insights to guide operational decisions

– Providing actionable insights to guide operational decisions Other Financial, Operational and Clinical Quality Indicators

Process Mining & Optimization – Illuminating hidden inefficiencies and driving workflow automation

"Our consulting practice has always been grounded in helping clients make smarter, data-driven decisions," said Rebecca Imhoff, President of Great Lakes Consulting Services. "With VisiQuate's AI capabilities and advanced analytics, we can elevate our impact by turning insights into measurable financial outcomes—at speed and scale."

The partnership also enhances Great Lakes' ability to deliver more precise, data-driven insights at the enterprise level. "We are thrilled to partner with VisiQuate," said Jeff Dixon, Principal Consultant at GLCS. "This collaboration significantly expands our consulting capabilities. Together, we can help clients optimize performance with actionable intelligence that drives measurable, sustainable improvement."

A Shared Vision for Transformation

Both organizations share a commitment to enabling healthcare leaders to thrive amid financial pressure and operational complexity. By integrating VisiQuate's powerful technology platform with Great Lakes' strategic and operational expertise, the partnership delivers an end-to-end solution that translates analytics into action and insights into outcomes.

About VisiQuate

At VisiQuate, we believe healthcare organizations shouldn't have to settle for outdated technology and endless manual work. That's why we deliver AI-driven process mining and automation, advanced analytics, digital assistants, and intelligent workflows that help revenue cycle teams reduce inefficiencies, accelerate cash flow, and recover more revenue with less effort.

Unlike traditional RCM solutions, VisiQuate doesn't just provide insights – we empower you to take action. Our solutions predict and prevent revenue cycle bottlenecks, streamline claim and payment processes, and ensure healthcare organizations maximize every dollar they earn. By combining cutting-edge AI with deep industry expertise, we help providers stay ahead of shifting payer behaviors, reduce denials, and create a smarter, more profitable revenue cycle.

It's time to stop betting on the past, and bank on tomorrow. Learn more at visiquate.com .

About Great Lakes Consulting Services

Great Lakes Consulting Services (GLCS) is a trusted partner to healthcare payers and providers, specializing in revenue cycle improvement, financial performance optimization, and operational transformation. With a proven track record of delivering results, GLCS helps clients adapt to industry challenges and thrive in an ever-changing healthcare landscape.

Learn more at www.glcs.io .

SOURCE VisiQuate