VisiQuate and Springstone Announce Agreement for Full Complement of Advanced Analytics and Consulting

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VisiQuate and Springstone have entered a partnership that will be mutually beneficial to both parties. This 18-hospital, behavioral health organization provides a combination of inpatient, outpatient, and telehealth mental health services, which makes their revenue cycle operations especially complex. To benefit from the full power of advanced analytics, Springstone decided to implement the full VisiQuate Revenue Cycle Suite: Revenue Management Analytics, Denials Management Analytics, PayFlo, Denials Management Flo, Workforce Performance Analytics, Ana, VisiQuate's AI/ML powered data expert, and Velocity Consulting.

"Typically, most of our clients implement one or two solutions, then add more as the first solutions prove themselves," Rich Waller, VisiQuate Co-Founder & Chief Experience Officer, said. "We greatly appreciate that Springstone has such confidence in us, that they decided to go all-in."

"We spent a lot of time evaluating analytics companies," Greg Miller, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Springstone, said. "We have seen the behavioral health landscape change, especially in 2020. This comes with new challenges of clinical care and business strategy. We appreciate VisiQuate's ability to deliver deep insightful reporting across our health system. They are a trusted partner that furthers our ability to manage our business proactively. In addition to the full revenue cycle suite, VisiQuate will be working side by side with Springstone to develop new solutions specifically for behavioral health providers that will benefit us, and the behavioral health industry as a whole."

"We have a lot to thank Springstone for," said VisiQuate Founder & CEO Brian Robertson. "We're especially excited that this is a true shared risk relationship. This takes us far beyond a traditional vendor-client relationship, and is a true partnership. We're excited to see it develop and grow in the future."

About VisiQuate:

Founded in 2009, VisiQuate, Inc.'s user-friendly data management and analytics solution enables virtually anyone within a healthcare organization to draw on complex data from multiple sources to quickly create insights and actionable workflows. These insights help them improve yield, optimize cost efficiencies, and dramatically improve the quality and velocity of decision making. Ana, VisiQuate's cognitive learning platform and interactive, automated data assistant takes this simplicity a step further by using a chat format powered by AI, ML, and data crowdsourcing to help users discover deep financial management insights. Underlying all the technology is the collective experience of industry domain leaders who constantly share knowledge and best practices. The company is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California with offices in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.visiquate.com or contact [email protected].

About Springstone:

Springstone is one of the nation's leading providers of high-quality behavioral healthcare services. Its engaged and mission-drive team is dedicated to Changing People's Lives® through a patient-centric approach to delivering superior outcomes. It operates inpatient and outpatient behavioral healthcare programs, which provide children and adults with treatment of mental illness and addiction, offering a broad scope of services for a diverse patient population. Its hospitals and outpatient clinics across the nation feature environments designed to nurture recovering patients. In addition to traditional therapies, Springstone facilities takes a holistic approach to treatment, offering yoga, art, and recreational therapy and nutritional counseling.

Media Contact:

Grace Vinton

Amendola Communications for VisiQuate

Phone: (203) 561-8935

[email protected]

SOURCE VisiQuate

Related Links

http://www.visiquate.com

