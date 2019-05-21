VisiQuate hires Enterprise Healthcare Leader Russell Siebert for the newly created EVP of Growth

SANTA ROSA, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VisiQuate, a leader in healthcare business analytics, announced that Russell Siebert has joined the leadership team as EVP of Growth, a newly created role for the company.

Siebert is a nationally recognized leader in healthcare analytics, bringing decades of experience in machine learning, population health and revenue cycle optimization. In his role, Siebert will help America's leading healthcare providers understand the many ways the company can help them achieve peak business health.

"Many providers spend millions of dollars on non-HCIT business analytic solutions that simply provide a blank canvas," Siebert said. "This approach ties up key IT resources and takes years to create any real solutions. But VisiQuate clients see tangible, measurable results in 60 days! They quickly enjoy a force multiplier effect that unlocks and monetizes the data otherwise trapped in their massive capital HCIT investments. With full transparency into their health system performance, our clients can uncover pockets of hidden revenue in as little as three clicks. And Ana, our machine learning-enabled automated data assistant, proactively suggests areas to investigate."

"We couldn't be more excited to have Russell join the team. His reputation and track record of creating value for the healthcare industry are beyond impressive, and his values and principles are perfectly aligned with ours," VisiQuate Founder & CEO Brian Robertson said.

Before joining VisiQuate, Russell held multiple roles where he was responsible for creating partnerships with the country's top health systems. His relationship-building skills, combined with his deep understanding of the complex challenges facing healthcare enterprises established him as a client champion, a unique dual role in which he served as the single point-of-contact for a large integrated delivery network.

"For years, Russell has been all about driving innovation, not just for its own sake, but to deliver measurable value for his clients," said Rich Waller, VisiQuate Co-Founder & Chief Experience Officer. "Turns out Russell has had VisiQuate in his DNA all this time, and we're glad we both discovered it recently."

"This is a major step forward, not just for us, but for the healthcare industry," JK Kolmansberger, VisiQuate Co-Founder and President, said. "We're passionate about our unique culture and hiring leaders that will make it even stronger is extremely important to us. I am incredibly excited when we get to bring the best people together with our powerful analytic solutions because I know it ultimately results in highly satisfied clients. Also, Russell is joining us just in time to celebrate our tenth anniversary this summer. With his enthusiasm and ability to communicate the benefits of applied analytics, we know our next ten years are going to be phenomenal."

About VisiQuate

VisiQuate is an expert managed analytics service that helps clients accelerate the enterprise-wide growth of peak business health more effectively. The company's business analytics integrate and simplify complex big data from multiple sources and present the information as meaningful insights, actionable workflows and prediction pathways. Hidden root causes, trends, and opportunities become clear and lead directly to real-world results thanks to powerful artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA, VisiQuate currently serves clients in healthcare and finance. For more information, visit www.visiquate.com or contact info@visiquate.com.

