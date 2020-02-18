VisiQuate partners with the University of Chicago Medicine to implement AI-informed advanced analytics

HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VisiQuate Inc. announced that the University of Chicago Medicine has finalized a multi-year agreement with VisiQuate to deploy advanced analytics. This nationally recognized four-hospital academic medical center will use the capabilities of VisiQuate Denials Management Analytics and Revenue Management Analytics to optimize financial performance and drive revenue cycle yield improvement and cost optimization.

"Discovering and promoting best practices and continuously enhancing data-driven insights has always been a priority at UChicago Medicine," Rich Silveria, Chief Financial Officer, said. "We chose VisiQuate as a partner because of their current capabilities, but also because they share our desire for a continuously evolving cycle of improvement. Their rapid deployment was also a deciding factor, because we feel they will best enable our desire to achieve speed to value."

"What a great way to start 2020," said JK Kolmansberger, VisiQuate Co-Founder and President. "We're excited that our solutions, experience and our technology will help support the mission of UChicago Medicine. And we're proud to add this respected name to our growing list of leading healthcare organizations."

About VisiQuate:

Founded in 2009, VisiQuate is an expert managed service that helps clients achieve peak business health more effectively than any other alternative. The company's enterprise-scale business analytics integrate and simplify complex big data from multiple sources and present it as insights and actionable workflows. Hidden root causes, trends, and opportunities become clear, and lead directly to real-world results. VisiQuate's 24/7 virtual data assistant, Ana, uses AI and machine learning to create customized reports in seconds, and to suggest actions that drive yield even further. For users at all levels, the app-like visualizations feel more retail than corporate. VisiQuate clients also benefit from the collective experience of industry domain leaders who help them achieve the best performance outcomes. Headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA, VisiQuate currently serves many of the best-known healthcare clients across the country. For more information, visit www.visiquate.com or contact info@visiquate.com.

