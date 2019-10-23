Visit Argentina: Traditional and groundbreaking, Buenos Aires cuisine is always a trend setter

As with everything that comes with the traditions of a city, travelers will find that asado is part of a ritual that a real asado never fails to live up to. The tradition involves starting the fire with coal and wood strips, which will slowly but steadily roast the meats.

The menu is both large and diverse: short ribs, flank steak, think pork steak, skirt steak, chorizos, chinchulines and sweetbreads are probably musts you will get to taste in an asado. Each cut has its own unique taste and each is certainly a delight to the palate.

A true asado is never complete unless accompanied by the good old chimichurri. The "chimi", as popularly known, is a sauce made with parsley, garlic, ground pepper, oregano, salt, oil and vinegar that is traditionally used to accompany roasted meats.

Though known as the "capital of meat", Buenos Aires also boasts an ever-growing pizza scene. Granted, pizza is present in many cities around the world, but the passion around this food is as staunch as it gets in the Argentine capital city. Widely known as a dish originating in Italy, pizza came to the country with the immigrants between the second half of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century, especially with the Neapolitans.

The best spots to taste one –or several– slices can be found on the famous Avenida Corrientes, on the streets closest to the Obelisco.

Baker's confections and pastries with pastry cream are also must-haves in the city's everyday life. The classic croissants to serve with breakfast, during teatime or with a round of mates, or the most elaborate versions brought by Italian immigration (with names such as vigilante, bolas de fraile or cañoncitos) make up the sweets enjoyed during mornings and afternoons.

Immigration from the Old Continent brought with it other flavors and aromas to the table that blend to perfection with the local culture. Travelers visiting Buenos Aires will drift along a route of flavors seasoned with European notes.

With influences from Italy, Spain and France, the culinary scene of Buenos Aires is as diverse as its landscape, bringing a wide range of international and traditional flavors to the table. The city never ceases to amaze combining typical local dishes and European influences.

