Visit Austin, You're in for a Show!

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The city is preparing for a busy spring with an exciting lineup of events following busy summer and fall seasons.

Tennis fans won't want to miss the annual ATX Open , taking place February 24 - March 3 at Westwood Country Club. As part of the Hologic Women's Tennis Association Tour, the ATX Open is one of 50-plus events and four Grand Slams, spanning six continents, and nearly 30 countries and regions, reaching a global audience of over 700 million.

Hot Luck Festival will take place May 23-26 in Austin, Texas. World-renowned SXSW® Music, Film and Interactive Conference and Festival will take place March 8-16 in Austin, Texas.

Every spring, crowds descend on downtown Austin to experience the world-renowned SXSW® Music, Film and Interactive Conference and Festival , this year taking place March 8-16. Consisting of four main components, conference, music, film & TV and comedy, each track brings top creatives and global professionals together to collaborate during this exciting 9-day event.

Over the years, Rodeo Austin , taking place March 8-23, has grown from a show featuring 16 animals into one of Austin's premier events, featuring Pro Rodeo events, daily concerts, livestock shows and more.

Basketball fans mark your calendar, the I-35 Series: San Antonio Spurs is back in Austin, Texas at the Moody Center. Watch the San Antonio Spurs take on the Denver Nuggets on March 15 and the Brooklyn Nets on March 17.

Circuit of The Americas (COTA) will welcome race fans March 23-24 when NASCAR at COTA returns to Austin for the third time, courtesy of Speedway Motorsports. Experience another unforgettable race weekend with the running of the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series at COTA.

Country music's biggest stars will converge on Austin for the 58th annual CMT Music Awards , taking place April 7. The show, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown in 2023, is set to return bigger and better in 2024.

Austin and the surrounding Hill Country are in the direct path of the Great American Eclipse taking place on April 8. The eclipse will be visible in the early afternoon and will result in nearly two minutes of total darkness as the moon eclipses the sun.

Moontower Just For Laughs Comedy Fest , taking place April 10-21, delivers huge stars, fan favorites, comics to watch, and beloved local talent to Austin. The festival will span over a two week period and host shows around Austin featuring over 20 headliners and dozens more comics.

MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix , the fastest show on two wheels revs up Austin, April 12-14, for three days of bar-banging motorcycle racing action with the greatest riders in the world. The only North American stop of the world's premier motorcycle racing series, the MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix, comes to COTA this April.

Every year, the nation's oldest kite festival, ABC Kite Fest , taking place April 14, features hundreds of kites across the Austin sky. This year, the festival is hosting a weekend showcase and contest. More details to be announced soon.

Austin Blues Festival is returning for two full days of world-class talent for music lovers, April 27-28. The event aims to offer something for everyone by merging classic Blues sounds with fresh and adjacent interpretations of the artform that's influenced so many others. The stacked music lineup for the 2024 event includes performances from the likes of Buddy Guy, Jimmie Vaughn, Soul Man Sam, Brittany Howard and many more.

A free, family event, the Pecan Street Spring Arts Festival , taking place May 4-5, is the oldest and largest art festival in Central Texas. Musicians, food vendors, artists and craftspeople turn Sixth Street - historically called Pecan Street - into a lively street fair where there is something for people of all ages.

Hot Luck Festival , taking place May 23-26, returns to honor the soul, sweat and DIY diversity of the food and music world. The festival is an eat-with-your-fingers picnic and party experience that highlights open-pit feats of culinary know-how, and music in your ears that is as thoughtfully created as the food on your plate. Come hungry, thirsty, and bring your dancin' boots.

Taking place May 30 - June 2, ATX Television Festival is the first festival devoted to Television's history and future. It functions like a traditional film festival with premieres of new series, current hits and cult favorites, as well as offers access to the industry's leading professionals with cast and creator Q&A's and panels focusing on innovation in both production and content delivery.

