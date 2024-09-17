Visit Austin, You're in for a Show!

Taking place September 19-26, Fantastic Fest is the largest genre film festival in the U.S., specializing in horror, fantasy, sci-fi, action and just plain fantastic movies from around the world. Each year, organizers bring together fans, guests, industry, press, and movie lovers of all stripes in an inclusive and fun environment for a weeklong celebration. www.fantasticfest.com

The annual Austin City Limits Music Festival returns to give Austin a weekend full of live music, tasty food, and fun activities. Taking place October 4-6 and 11-13, festival-goers can experience a diverse lineup of acts with ninestages, more than 140 performances and have the opportunity to indulge in the fun over two full weekends of music. www.aclfestival.com

The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team will take on Panama on October 12 at 8 p.m. at U.S. Soccer's Hispanic Night hosted at Q2 Stadium in North Austin. The USMNT has never lost a match at Austin's Q2 stadium, so come out and show your support. www.q2stadium.com

The Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix returns to Texas for a celebration of speed and sound October 18-20. The three-day event provides an action-packed experience that features can't-miss racing action, electrifying performances from global superstars, exhilarating amusement rides, culinary experiences and so much more. Don't miss unforgettable performances by Eminem and Sting on the Germania Insurance Super Stage. www.circuitoftheamericas.com/f1

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team will take on Iceland on October 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Q2 Stadium in North Austin. Don't miss your chance to see this Olympic Gold Medal Winning team live in action against Iceland in their first International Friendly match of the season. www.q2stadium.com

Recognized as one of the top film festivals in the country, the Austin Film Festival, taking place October 24-31, shines the spotlight on both top-billed films and indies alike. The event's mission is to further the art and craft of storytelling by inspiring and championing the work of writers, filmmakers, and all artists who use written and visual language to tell a story. www.austinfilmfestival.com

Get those costumes and tickets ready for the epic psychedelic music and art festival, LEVITATION, taking place October 31 - November 3. This four-day weekend of music brings art to Austin's diverse Red River Cultural District and east side venues and art spaces. www.levitation.fm

Pamper your palate at the Austin Food + Wine Festival, taking place November 1-3. Join top chef talent, sommeliers and winemakers from across the nation and Austin's own acclaimed gourmet scene for an indulgent, three-day epicurean adventure unlike any other, topped off with live musical performances. www.austinfoodandwinefestival.com

The Texas Book Festival, taking place November 16-17, has evolved into one of the premier literary events in the country and hosts about 250 authors each year. Join in with other bookworms for readings, panel discussions, signings, cooking demonstrations, live music, local food, YA authors, children's activities and more. www.texasbookfestival.org

