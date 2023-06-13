Visit Bastrop President and CEO, Susan Smith, Elected to Destinations International DMAP Board of Directors

News provided by

Visit Bastrop

13 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Susan will officially join the Board effective Jan. 1, 2024

BASTROP, Texas, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Bastrop President and CEO, Susan Smith, has been elected to Destinations International's Destination Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP) Board of Directors, effective Jan. 1, 2024. Being elected to the DMAP Board puts Visit Bastrop on the governing board for the destination organization industry's highest organizational achievement.

In 2022, Visit Bastrop was awarded with the DMAP seal of "Accreditation with Distinction," which is the highest possible recognition for a destination organization. The DMAP seal recognized the organizations' commitment to industry excellence and meeting the industry standard for performance and accountability of destination organizations around the world.

"After receiving the DMAP designation last year, it is of the highest honor for myself and Visit Bastrop to be appointed to the DMAP Board," said Susan Smith, President and CEO of Visit Bastrop. "This accomplishment showcases Visit Bastrop's success in demonstrating excellence in the industry, puts us on the map amongst many other industry leaders and allows us to have a prominent voice in the future of destination accreditation."

While Susan's terms on the Board don't begin until Jan. 1, 2024, onboarding will begin in the coming weeks to allow Susan time to get up to speed on the Boards work and processes, as well as what to expect when her term officially begins.

 "We are thrilled to welcome Susan into our elite Board of Directors," said Don Welsh, President and CEO of Destinations International. "Visit Bastrop has demonstrated superiority in the industry in terms of the management and marketing of a destination organization and we feel confident that Susan will be an important asset to our Board as we enter 2024."

ABOUT VISIT BASTROP
Visit Bastrop is the official tourism marketing destination for the City of Bastrop, an original Texas town with a fresh approach to life. Visit Bastrop strives to promote its special brand of Texas hospitality, diverse lodging properties and provide tourists and business travelers with helpful resources. Bastrop is home to a bustling art scene, vibrant nightlife, quaint restaurants offering homecooked meals and breathtaking nature with abundant outdoor activities. From the moment visitors step foot on its charming downtown streets, they feel welcomed - Welcome To It All. To learn more about accommodations, dining and things to do in Bastrop, go to visitbastrop.com

ABOUT DESTINATIONS INTERNATIONAL
Destinations International is the world's largest resource for official destination organizations, convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs) and tourism boards. Destinations International is about serving destination marketing professionals first and foremost. Together with more than 4,700 members and partners from nearly 600 destinations in approximately 15 countries, Destinations International represents a powerful forward-thinking, collaborative association; exchanging bold ideas, connecting innovative people and elevating tourism to its highest potential. For more information, visit www.destinationsinternational.org.  

Media Contact:
Augustine Agency
[email protected]

SOURCE Visit Bastrop

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.