Visit Bastrop President and CEO, Susan Smith, Elected to Destinations International DMAP Board of Directors

Susan will officially join the Board effective Jan. 1, 2024

BASTROP, Texas, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Bastrop President and CEO, Susan Smith, has been elected to Destinations International 's Destination Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP) Board of Directors, effective Jan. 1, 2024. Being elected to the DMAP Board puts Visit Bastrop on the governing board for the destination organization industry's highest organizational achievement.

In 2022, Visit Bastrop was awarded with the DMAP seal of "Accreditation with Distinction," which is the highest possible recognition for a destination organization. The DMAP seal recognized the organizations' commitment to industry excellence and meeting the industry standard for performance and accountability of destination organizations around the world.

"After receiving the DMAP designation last year, it is of the highest honor for myself and Visit Bastrop to be appointed to the DMAP Board," said Susan Smith, President and CEO of Visit Bastrop. "This accomplishment showcases Visit Bastrop's success in demonstrating excellence in the industry, puts us on the map amongst many other industry leaders and allows us to have a prominent voice in the future of destination accreditation."

While Susan's terms on the Board don't begin until Jan. 1, 2024, onboarding will begin in the coming weeks to allow Susan time to get up to speed on the Boards work and processes, as well as what to expect when her term officially begins.

"We are thrilled to welcome Susan into our elite Board of Directors," said Don Welsh, President and CEO of Destinations International. "Visit Bastrop has demonstrated superiority in the industry in terms of the management and marketing of a destination organization and we feel confident that Susan will be an important asset to our Board as we enter 2024."

ABOUT VISIT BASTROP

Visit Bastrop is the official tourism marketing destination for the City of Bastrop, an original Texas town with a fresh approach to life. Visit Bastrop strives to promote its special brand of Texas hospitality, diverse lodging properties and provide tourists and business travelers with helpful resources. Bastrop is home to a bustling art scene, vibrant nightlife, quaint restaurants offering homecooked meals and breathtaking nature with abundant outdoor activities. From the moment visitors step foot on its charming downtown streets, they feel welcomed - Welcome To It All. To learn more about accommodations, dining and things to do in Bastrop, go to visitbastrop.com .

ABOUT DESTINATIONS INTERNATIONAL

Destinations International is the world's largest resource for official destination organizations, convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs) and tourism boards. Destinations International is about serving destination marketing professionals first and foremost. Together with more than 4,700 members and partners from nearly 600 destinations in approximately 15 countries, Destinations International represents a powerful forward-thinking, collaborative association; exchanging bold ideas, connecting innovative people and elevating tourism to its highest potential. For more information, visit www.destinationsinternational.org .

