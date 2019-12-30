Visit Bellevue, Washington this Winter for Ultimate Outdoor Adventure

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a unique location between the shores of Lake Washington and Lake Sammamish, and in the center of Mount Rainier National Park, North Cascades National Park and Olympic National Park, Bellevue is well-positioned for outdoor activities. You can enjoy the perks of being in Bellevue –like tranquil spas, stylish hotels and an award-winning culinary scene – while having incredible nearby winter adventures at your fingertips.

REI Expert-Guided Excursions

REI is moving their company headquarters to Bellevue's neighborhood called the Spring District by 2020. With the upcoming move, the co-op has gotten more active in the city, opening two REI Boathouses May 2019 and offering many excursions around the area. Visitors to Bellevue can join different adventures with REI this winter, such as snowshoeing, cross country skiing or camping workshops.

Evergreen Escapes

Explore an iconic national park or waterfalls and wine flights without the hassle of making plans or coordinating transportation. Evergreen Escapes now offers all-inclusive tours from downtown Bellevue to some of Washington's most scenic adventure destinations. Gather your favorite people or go on a solo adventure to Snoqualmie Falls followed by a wine-tasting tour in Woodinville or reserve a full-day private tour to Mt. Rainier or Mt. St. Helens.

Convenient Day Trips

Bellevue is the perfect basecamp to discover the region's winter hiking and snow sports. Crystal Mountain Resort, The Summit at Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass all offer tremendous nearby skiing, snowboarding and tubing options. Or, conquer Franklin Falls, a winter hike to a gorgeous frozen waterfall, then grab evening cocktails at a chic spot in the city, like Civility & Unrest.

