Visit Broco Rankin in Booth B37086 at FABTECH in Chicago November 11-14, 2019

ONTARIO, Canada, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broco Rankin will be exhibiting at FABTECH 2019 in Booth #B37086 at McCormick Place in Chicago November 11-14. On display will be two new products – the new 9 Inch Cutoff Saw Set and the Rapid Deploy Ballistic Protection Backpacks. Also at the booth will be Rankin Hardfacing and PMA Protective Metal Alloys products that are designed to protect and extend part life of expensive equipment, and the world renowned Broco Exothermic Cutting Torch.

Broco's new 9 Inch Cutoff Saw Set has more power, gives more depth of cut, and has longer lasting batteries than any other saw in its class. With instant start and a blade break, the Cutoff Saw races through concrete, steel, polycarbonate and laminated glass. Included in the set are two batteries, a charger, safety goggles and leather gloves, and three Broco Diamond Ripper™ rescue blades.

The Broco Rapid Deploy Ballistic Protection Backpack is different than other bulletproof backpacks in that it provides both front and back protection when deployed. The rapid deploy feature is quick and easy. In the event of an emergency, pull the quick release cord on the shoulder strap to separate the two compartments and pull one over the head. The result is bulletproof protection over vital body parts on both front and back.

Also at the booth will be the Broco Exothermic Cutting Torch, the professional's choice for cutting, gouging and piercing. Using only oxygen, the patented exothermic system can operate as high as 10,000˚ F with Broco exothermic cutting rods and can liquefy almost any material in its path, including cast iron, steel, stainless steel, concrete, granite, nickel, titanium and aluminum.

"We are pleased to be exhibiting again at FABTECH," said Richard Ferry, president of Broco Rankin. "We've been working hard the last two years and have been able to introduce a number of new products that will better fit the needs of our customers. The new cutoff saw serves multiple industries and audiences, and the backpack provides both front and back bulletproof protection for anyone."

The Broco Rankin family of companies is based in Ontario, California. In addition to tactical and forced entry products, Broco, Inc. designs and manufactures underwater cutting and welding equipment, and industrial exothermic Broco Rankin cutting and welding systems. Rankin Hardfacing, PMA Protective Metal Alloys, and Chamberlain Security are part of Rankin Industries which designs and manufactures buildup, hardfacing and specialty nickel alloy products.

For more information, please call 909.483.3222 or 800.845.7259, visit www.broco-rankin.com, or contact Margaret McCallister at 228264@email4pr.com. Broco Rankin is located in Ontario, California, USA, and most products are available through a global distributor network.

