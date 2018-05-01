Visit Burgundian Wine Region Reminiscent of Romantic Tuscany on California's Central Coast

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- You don't need to travel to Europe to explore a romantic, renowned wine region reminiscent of Tuscany, Italy – it's available along the California Highway 1 Discovery Route. Take a road trip to Edna Valley and Arroyo Grande Valley wine regions where green vineyards and golden rolling hills cover the landscape. These wine regions off scenic Highway 1 include many boutique, off-the-beaten-path wineries offering excursions, history, culture and romance among more than 2,000 acres of vineyards and 27 wine tasting rooms. Similar to Tuscany, the region offers the perfect growing climate – warm sunny days that turn into cool coastal nights perfect for wine tasting and world-renowned events like the Chardonnay Symposium, World of Pinot Noir and Harvest on the Coast.

Edna Valley

Just five miles from the Pacific Ocean, Edna Valley offers constant refreshing breezes and warm sunshine that create the longest growing season in California, ideal for Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Ocean breezes combine with sun and rich soil to grow world-class grapes in this American Viticultural Area (AVA) located in San Luis Obispo County.

Arroyo Grande Valley

Ocean views at one end, rustic California hills at the other, and the quaintest village right in the middle to shop, eat and play. Taste award-winning wines at every stop along SLO Wine Country's southernmost wine trail, and you'll be charmed every step of the way.

For more information, visit www.Highway1DiscoveryRoute.com.

