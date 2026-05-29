Visit Conejo Valley Invites Travelers to Discover "101 Things to Do Just Off the 101"

New guide highlights local favorites, outdoor adventures, family-friendly attractions and hidden gems throughout Conejo Valley's Thousand Oaks and Agoura Hills, California.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Conejo Valley is inviting travelers to take the scenic route with the launch of its new "101 Things to Do Just Off the 101" guide, a curated collection of stops and activities located throughout Conejo Valley and conveniently accessible from Highway 101.

Designed to inspire both visitors and locals alike, the guide showcases a wide variety of offerings across the region, from locally loved brunch spots and scenic canyon drives to craft cocktail lounges, boutique retailers and specialty shops, live entertainment venues and family-friendly attractions. Located between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, Conejo Valley offers an easy Southern California getaway filled with memorable stops just minutes from the freeway.

Long considered a hidden gem along California's iconic Highway 101 corridor, Conejo Valley blends outdoor adventure, dining and cultural attractions into an accessible destination for travelers looking to explore beyond the freeway. Visitors can spend the day discovering oak-studded hiking paths, sipping small-batch craft brews, exploring local art and history museums or unwinding at open-air restaurants and lively community gathering spots.

"Conejo Valley is filled with incredible things to see and do that travelers can easily access right off the 101," said Danielle Borja, President and CEO of Visit Conejo Valley. " This guide was created to inspire travelers to experience the variety of what makes Conejo Valley unique, whether that's discovering scenic overlooks, exploring the local dining scene, enjoying live music or finding unexpected experiences just off the highway."

The "101 Things to Do Just Off the 101" guide highlights attractions across Thousand Oaks, Agoura Hills and Newbury Park, featuring everything from horseback riding trails and local coffee shops to golf courses, breweries, performing arts venues and immersive cultural attractions. From outdoor recreation and arts and culture to wellness, locally rooted dining and small-town charm, the guide reflects the full range of what Conejo Valley has to offer, all within close proximity to major Southern California destinations.

A sneak peek at just a few of the 101 experiences featured in the guide:

See the sunset from Tarantula Hill.

Grab some homemade fudge at Newberry Candy.

Visit the serene Japanese Pagoda at the Gardens of the World.

After dinner, grab a handcrafted cocktail made from fresh local ingredients at Oak & Iron.

Visit the church featured in HBO's Westworld at Paramount Ranch.

As road trip travel continues to grow in popularity across California, the guide serves as a resource for travelers looking to discover convenient and memorable detours worth taking. With its central location and diverse appeal, Conejo Valley continues to position itself as an inviting stop for both quick getaways and extended stays.

The full "101 Things to Do Just Off the 101" guide can be viewed at:

https://conejo.com/insider-tips/101-things-to-do-just-off-the-101/

About Visit Conejo Valley

Visit Conejo Valley is the official tourism marketing organization for the cities of Thousand Oaks and Agoura Hills, Calif. With a mission to increase overnight visitation and improve the local economy, Visit Conejo Valley promotes the region's diverse 15 lodging properties, unique outdoor recreation, bustling arts and culture scene, diverse dining and tasting experiences, providing visitors with helpful resources to make the best of their trip and "See Another Side of Southern California." To learn more about accommodations, attractions, and things to do in Conejo Valley, visit conejo.com.

Media Contact:

Shayne Wells

Marketing Maven

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SOURCE Visit Conejo Valley