Visit Detroit Recaps Successful 2025, Looks Ahead to Momentous Era at Partner & Marketing Outlook Meeting

Claude Molinari announces new hotel coming to downtown Detroit at block surrounding Cass, Fort, Washington and Congress, and directly connected to Huntington Place

Detroit looks ahead to 2027 Men's Final Four, MICHELIN Guide inclusion and IPW 2028

1,600+ hotel rooms coming to downtown Detroit, including three new hotels in 2027

DETROIT, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Detroit – the only organization that proudly serves the Tri-county region of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb, outlined a successful 2025 calendar year, and provided a glimpse into a pivotal few years ahead for the Detroit region at the inaugural Partner & Marketing Outlook on Wednesday, April 29.

More than 500 of Visit Detroit's partners, business leaders, guests and colleagues convened at The Department at Hudson's Detroit for the event formerly branded as the Annual Meeting. President & CEO Claude Molinari presented his annual Business Update, Josh Linkner delivered the keynote address, and WXYZ anchor Carolyn Clifford moderated an engaging Conversation Series featuring City of Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield and Bedrock CEO Jared Fleisher.

Molinari, who also serves as the Chairman of the Board for the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority (DRCFA), announced during his update that a brand-new, 600-room hotel will be coming to downtown Detroit, at the block surrounding Cass, Fort, Congress and Washington near the Detroit Riverfront.

This important new project will be the second hotel connected to Huntington Place, providing much-needed additional hotel rooms and serving as a catalyst for attracting new conventions and events that create economic vitality for the entire region.

Congress & Associates, an affiliate of privately held investment and real estate firm Sterling Group, has been identified as the developer for the hotel. Preparing the site for construction is expected to begin in early 2027.

"This is another milestone for hotel development in Detroit and puts Huntington Place in a prime position to secure even more industry-leading meetings, conventions and large-scale events," Molinari said. "We're appreciative to once again collaborate with the team at the Sterling Group to develop a connected property that will be a differentiator for the region."

Molinari also discussed the following topics in his Business Update at the Partner & Marketing Outlook Meeting:

A New Era of Hospitality : Including the new hotel development, more than 1,600 new hotel rooms are being added to downtown Detroit, including the JW Marriott Detroit Water Square, The Detroit EDITION and NoMad Hotel – all set to open in 2027.

: Including the new hotel development, more than 1,600 new hotel rooms are being added to downtown Detroit, including the JW Marriott Detroit Water Square, The Detroit EDITION and NoMad Hotel – all set to open in 2027. World-Class Culinary Recognition : The Detroit region was recently named to the MICHELIN Guide American Great Lakes edition, with anonymous inspectors are already in the field, making dining reservations and scouting for culinary gems. Along with Detroit's consistent James Beard nominations, the destination's entire culinary scene is being uplifted.

: The Detroit region was recently named to the MICHELIN Guide American Great Lakes edition, with anonymous inspectors are already in the field, making dining reservations and scouting for culinary gems. Along with Detroit's consistent James Beard nominations, the destination's entire culinary scene is being uplifted. Growing Global Footprint : In less than one year, Visit Detroit's partnership with Italy's Juventus Football Club has already tripled Detroit's awareness among the club's massive fanbase. Visit Detroit is also gearing up to host IPW at Huntington Place in 2028. IPW is the world's premier travel trade show.

: In less than one year, Visit Detroit's partnership with Italy's Juventus Football Club has already tripled Detroit's awareness among the club's massive fanbase. Visit Detroit is also gearing up to host IPW at Huntington Place in 2028. IPW is the world's premier travel trade show. Event Momentum: Following the $213.6 million economic impact of the 2024 NFL Draft, Detroit is officially on the clock to host the 2027 Men's Final Four, which will include five days of fan activations and the crowning of a national champion at Ford Field, and is expected to create an even greater economic impact.

"On behalf of our entire organization, I want to extend my sincere thanks to our partners for their continued engagement, collaboration, and shared commitment over the past year," said Harriet Carter, Senior Vice President, Services, Partnerships & Events at Visit Detroit. "The progress we've made together is a direct reflection of the strength of these relationships and a unified vision for our destination's future. None of this work happens in isolation. We're proud of what we've accomplished together and even more energized by the opportunities ahead."

Visit Detroit's 2025 Annual Report can be accessed and downloaded by clicking here.

About Visit Detroit

Visit Detroit is the official destination marketing organization for the tri-county region of Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties and the city of Detroit, dedicated to promoting Detroit as a world-class international destination for leisure and business travelers. With a focus on showcasing the region's dynamic culture, rich history, and diverse attractions, Visit Detroit aims to drive tourism, economic growth, and community pride. Visit Detroit was founded in 1896 as the world's first convention and visitors bureau, and more than 900 businesses are represented in the membership. For more information go to VisitDetroit.com.

Contact: Brett McWethy, Senior Director, Communications

313-570-7686 | [email protected]

SOURCE Visit Detroit