VISIT FORT LAUDERDALE THIS SUMMER AT MARRIOTT HARBOR BEACH RESORT & SPA

This summer travelers can enjoy an array of amenities, specially designed kid's programs and incredible rates on guest rooms and suites, starting at $269 per night. Whether traveling as a couple, family or group of friends, Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa offers not only the fun and adventure travelers crave, but the rest and relaxation everyone dreams of.

Set on 16 acres of private beach, Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa is an iconic property boasting a lively experience for guests of all ages and interest. While the property is undergoing enhancements and will temporarily close the tropical lagoon-style pool Aug. 8-29, the resort still offers the largest stretch of oceanfront playground in all of South Florida. Soak up the sun while getting lost in a book, swim in the beautiful blue ocean, sip on handcrafted cocktails and satisfy your tastebuds with sea-side service from Sea Level. Adventure seekers can test their skills in a variety of water sports, from thrill-filled wave runners to snorkeling and paddleboarding, or venture off the sand to the resort's tennis and pickleball courts.

When it's time to refuel, guest can choose between one of the resort's four onsite restaurants, including 3030 Ocean Restaurant, Sea Level Restaurant and Ocean Bar, Riva and Loggerhead Sand Bar, or opt for the ultimate toes-in-the sand experience with Barefoot Dining – a private sea-to-table menu with thoughtfully chosen sommelier selections. The Spa at Marriott Harbor Beach is where relaxation reaches new heights, offering ingenious therapies and mind-body wellness activities individually tailored to restore mind, body and spirit. Due to the enhancements, spa services will be limited to fitness center and classes only from July 21 to Aug. 26.

With an expansive variety of programming and activities, an unmatched collection of culinary experiences and incredible rates for the summer, South Florida's largest private beach beckons you to its sparkling shores.

For more information, please visit www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/fllsb-fort-lauderdale-marriott-harbor-beach-resort-and-spa/overview/ or call 954-525-4000.

About Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa

Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa invites guests to embrace beachfront living in style. Nestled along a quarter mile stretch of pristine private beach, the resort effortlessly blends laid-back tropical tranquility with signature Marriott service and places guests in the perfect location near the shops, dining and nightlife of Las Olas Boulevard. On property, guests can retreat to one of the resort's updated guest rooms and suites, many of which feature private balconies to soak in waterfront views, dive into the lagoon-style pool, spend the day jet skiing and snorkeling, or head to The Spa for an afternoon of pampering. When it comes to culinary adventures, the resort offers ample opportunities with an array of unique restaurants, ranging from upscale and eclectic to quick service and Barefoot Dining. Whatever it is you wish to do, Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa looks forward to exceeding all expectations.

