Visit Frederick Announces FY27 TRIPP Grant Selections

FREDERICK, Md., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Frederick is pleased to announce the recipients of the FY27 Tourism Reinvestment in Promotion and Product (TRIPP) Grant Program. Following a competitive review process, 22 organizations have been selected to receive a combined $463,264.45 in funding, supporting projects across Frederick County that drive visitation, overnight stays, and visitor spending.

An additional $20,000 has been set aside to support unanticipated grant opportunities or the Group Overnight Incentive Program during FY27.

The FY27 TRIPP program represents another milestone for a program that has invested nearly $5.5 million into Frederick County's tourism sector since its inception in 2006.

"Each year, the TRIPP program reminds us just how strong Frederick County's nonprofit and cultural community really is," said Visit Frederick Executive Director Dave Ziedelis. "The quality and creativity of the applications we receive continue to raise the bar, and this year's selected projects are a testament to the organizations that are out there doing the work of building a destination worth visiting. We're proud to invest in their efforts and excited to see what they deliver for visitors and residents alike."

"Over two decades and close to $5.5 million invested, and the TRIPP program is still growing," said Ziedelis. "This year we saw more applications than ever before in the program's history. That demand reflects a tourism economy that's healthy and a community of partners who are thinking creatively about how to grow it. This year's recipients are doing exactly the kind of work we want to support, and we can't wait to see the impact."

Grant-funded projects are set to launch beginning July 1, 2026. For more information about the TRIPP program and this year's recipients, visit visitfrederick.org/tripp or contact Katie Reichard at [email protected] or 301-600-4043.

Visit Frederick strengthens economic vitality and community pride by developing and promoting tourism that enhances quality of life for residents and visitors alike. As the official and designated Destination Marketing Organization for Frederick City and Frederick County, Visit Frederick leads the care and growth of the local visitor economy through stewardship, collaboration, and strategic investment.

For more information, visit visitfrederick.org or call 301-600-4047.

SOURCE Visit Frederick