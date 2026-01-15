Visit Frederick Announces FY27 TRIPP Grant Funding Program

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Frederick is pleased to announce the launch of the FY27 Tourism Reinvestment in Promotion and Product (TRIPP) Grant Program, along with the recommended selection committee and program updates for the upcoming fiscal year.

The TRIPP program supports tourism-focused advertising and product development projects that strengthen Frederick County as a visitor destination. Funding is available to eligible nonprofit organizations and government agencies whose work drives visitation, overnight stays, and visitor spending.

For FY27, the TRIPP program will allocate $500,000 in total funding

Since its inception in 2006, the program has invested nearly $5 million into Frederick County's tourism sector, with this year's funding poised to bring the program's cumulative total to almost $5.5 million.

A portion of the revenue from the hotel tax directed to Visit Frederick will be available for the promotion of local non-profit attractions and events and for the development of tourism product through nonprofit attractions, events, and activities. The TRIPP program allocates this funding through a competitive application process that will fund advertising and development projects.

The TRIPP program has $500,000 available for FY27 (July 1, 2026 - June 30, 2027).

FY27 TRIPP Grant Funding Breakdown:

$288,000 for Tourism Advertising Awards

for Tourism Advertising Awards $192,000 for Tourism Development Grants

for Tourism Development Grants $20,000 reserved for unanticipated grant opportunities during FY27

"This year's TRIPP funding marks another strong step forward for the program," said Dave Ziedelis, Executive Director at Visit Frederick. "It reflects a healthy tourism economy in Frederick County and the continued strength of our attractions, businesses, and events. Most importantly, it allows us to better support our nonprofit and government partners as they create experiences that bring visitors here and keep them coming back."

Application Details

The FY27 TRIPP program is open to Frederick County non-profit organizations and government agencies whose projects align with Visit Frederick's mission of increasing visitor numbers, length of stay, and overall visitor spending.

To help potential applicants better understand the program, Visit Frederick will host two informational workshops at the Frederick Visitor Center.

Thursday, February 12, 2026 from 1:00 to 2:00PM

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 from 10:00 to 11:00AM

Additional details about the FY27 TRIPP program, including application timelines and eligibility requirements, will be available at visitfrederick.org/tripp.

Completed applications must be submitted through the online portal no later than Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at 5:00 PM. Funding awards will be announced in mid-May 2026.

For more information, contact Katie Reichard at [email protected] or 301-600-4043. Additional program details can be found online at visitfrederick.org/tripp.

Visit Frederick strengthens economic vitality and community pride by developing and promoting tourism that enhances quality of life for residents and visitors alike. As the official and designated Destination Marketing Organization for Frederick City and Frederick County, Visit Frederick leads the care and growth of the local visitor economy through stewardship, collaboration, and strategic investment.

For more information, visit visitfrederick.org or call 301-600-4047.

SOURCE Visit Frederick