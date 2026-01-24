Visit Frederick Unveils 2026-2031 Strategic Plan to Guide Tourism Growth and Community Stewardship

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Frederick has formally adopted its Strategic Plan for 2026–2031, a five-year roadmap designed to guide tourism growth while protecting quality of life for residents across Frederick County. The plan outlines a clear vision for strengthening the visitor economy through collaboration, stewardship, and data-driven decision-making, ensuring tourism continues to deliver meaningful benefits to the community.

Tourism remains a vital driver of Frederick County's economy, supporting thousands of jobs, hundreds of local businesses, and more than $500 million in annual visitor spending. The new strategic plan builds on that foundation, setting priorities that balance economic opportunity with community values as the county continues to grow and evolve.

"Tourism is one of Frederick County's quiet success stories," said Dave Ziedelis, Executive Director of Visit Frederick. "It supports local jobs, strengthens small businesses, and helps fund the amenities and experiences that make this a great place to live. This plan gives us a clear path forward to protect and grow those benefits for the entire community."

Developed over an eight-month process in partnership with Coraggio Group, the plan reflects extensive engagement with residents, local leaders, tourism partners, and visitors. Surveys, interviews, and public listening sessions helped shape a shared vision for how tourism should grow responsibly and sustainably over the next five years.

The Strategic Plan centers on four core imperatives: driving visitation and visitor spending across all of Frederick County; cultivating positive community sentiment toward tourism; building organizational capacity to manage growth; and formalizing Visit Frederick's destination stewardship framework. Together, these priorities aim to extend visitor stays, support emerging markets such as meetings and conferences, and ensure tourism investment aligns with resident priorities.

"This plan recognizes that the tourism landscape is changing, and so is Frederick County," Ziedelis said. "We are welcoming new residents, new businesses, and new opportunities. This strategy helps us navigate that growth thoughtfully, so tourism strengthens our communities instead of overwhelming them."

A key focus of the plan is destination stewardship - ensuring that tourism development enhances historic preservation, natural resources, infrastructure, and overall quality of life. Visit Frederick will continue to work closely with municipalities, Main Street organizations, nonprofits, and local businesses to align tourism promotion with community needs and long-term sustainability.

Visit Frederick's 2026–2031 Strategic Plan is available in both a full booklet and a one-page summary at visitfrederick.org. The organization will begin implementing the plan immediately, using it as a guiding framework for marketing, partnerships, community engagement, and investment decisions in the years ahead.

Visit Frederick will host a public meeting to share details of the 2026–2031 Strategic Plan and gather community feedback on Wednesday, February 4 at 10am at the Frederick Visitor Center. Residents, partners, and stakeholders are encouraged to attend and learn more about how the plan will guide tourism growth in Frederick County.

