Visit From The Clauses Now Offering Personalized Zoom Calls With Santa This Season

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gearing up to a different Xmas season than usual, professional Santa & Mrs. Claus event service visitfromtheclauses.com has officially launched its online booking platform for personalized video calls with Santa.

Founded in Kansas City, Visitfromtheclauses.com have been hosting Santa & Mrs. Claus events for over 10 years, with thousands of delighted guests. While in person Santa visits are no longer feasible with social distancing requirements, virtual visits in the form of video calls are the next best thing.

Video Call With the Clauses

The company is offering a range of virtual visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, including personalized live and pre-recorded video calls that touch on the kid's favorite hobbies, toys and activities. Corporate offerings are also available for businesses that wish to gift their employees' families a social distancing proof visit from Santa Claus.

Starting today, Visit From the Clauses is running a Black Friday special, doubling the length of 5 minute video calls with Santa & Mrs. Claus to 10 minutes at no increased cost. Corporate clients will also be able to inquire about special pricing up until November 27th for bookings in 2020.

About Visit From the Clauses

Professional Santa & Mrs. Clauses actors company Visit From the Clauses was founded in Kansas City over a decade ago, having served thousands of clients during the past 10 seasons. The business is also among the first to start offering personalized virtual visits with Santa & Mrs. Claus through video conferencing. Learn more at www.visitfromtheclauses.com

Contact:

Press Department

833-205-4555

[email protected]

SOURCE Visit From the Clauses

Related Links

http://www.visitfromtheclauses.com/

