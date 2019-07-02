Visit Jacksonville Invites Travelers to Chase an Endless Summer with Seasonal Experiences

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether travelers are looking for a fun-filled family vacation, thrilling eco-adventures, or an easier beach getaway, Jacksonville offers a summer bucket list worth checking off!

Fired Up for the Fourth

There is nothing more quintessential to Fourth of July in Jacksonville than sandy beaches, beach cruisers, and fireworks displays! Cruise along the Independence Bike Parade on First Street and head over to the Beaches Town Center for an eclectic mix of coastal-inspired fare and iconic dive bars. Venture to the Riverside Arts Market's Fourth of July special nighttime event with live music and food. And end Independence Day with one of the city's many spectacular and free fireworks displays in Downtown and at the Beaches.

The Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament & Festival

With over 1,100 miles of navigable water, 40 miles of the Intracoastal Waterway, 50 public boat ramps, and the longest stretch of the St. Johns River in the state, Jacksonville is a hotspot for boating and fishing. The city will host the 39th Annual Greater Kingfish Tournament, the largest kingfish tournament in the country, from July 15-20.

Downtown Crowds

Jacksonville will host a variety of exciting events and concerts this summer. On July 12, the New Kids on the Block take over the VyStar Veterans Arena, while The Rolling Stones: 2019 No Filter Tour is coming to TIAA Bank Field on July 19. Then, blink-182 and Lil Wayne are coming to Daily's Place on July 29. Country crooners Luke Bryan and Brad Paisley will be in town in August. And the Jacksonville Jaguars kick off the NFL preseason on August 8 as they take on the Baltimore Ravens. For college football fans, the Boise State Broncos and Florida State Seminoles open the 2019 season against each other at TIAA Bank Field on August 31.

