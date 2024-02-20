Visit Knoxville Premieres "Dogumentary" Showcasing Knoxville's Pet Friendliness

Short film — designed to appeal to pets' visual/auditory senses — features voices of Peyton Manning, Drew and Ellie Holcomb, and members of the University of Tennessee Women's Athletics Program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Documentary filmmaking is going to the dogs — literally — as Visit Knoxville announces the release of "Welcome to Barxville, A Knoxville Dogumentary." This short film, specially crafted for dogs and their human companions, was created to showcase the dog friendliness of Knoxville through the eyes, ears, nose, and paws of a dog.

Welcome to Barxville, A Knoxville Dogumentary

The star of the film, Hank, a loveable golden retriever, takes us on his journey through Knoxville, highlighting various dog-friendly hotels, parks, restaurants, trails, and iconic sites. Hank and his fellow furry friends are brought to life by the voice talents of football legend Peyton Manning; singer-songwriters Drew and Ellie Holcomb; head coach of the Lady Vols basketball team Kellie Jolly Harper; and former Director of Women's Athletics at the University of Tennessee Joan Cronan — all of whom hold close ties to Knoxville.

The Need for Pet-Friendly Travel

According to a recent survey, approximately 78% of Americans who have pets choose to bring them along on their vacations. Spotting this trend, the film showcases Knoxville's abundant pet-friendly offerings, providing a unique travel experience for both pets and their owners.

"Many know and love Knoxville for its Southern hospitality, and our four-legged friends are no exception," said Kim Bumpas, president of Visit Knoxville. "From dog-friendly hotels, patios, and shops to parks, trails, and Knoxville's Urban Wilderness, this town has something to help every furry member of the family feel at home."

Recognizing the importance of catering to people traveling with pets, Angie Wilson, senior director of marketing for Visit Knoxville, said Visit Knoxville launched a series of dog-friendly ads earlier this year. These ads have generated over 7,375 hotel bookings and nearly $1.8 million in hotel revenue, showcasing the growing appreciation for pet-friendly destinations in the U.S. Wilson expects the new "Dogumentary" to further demonstrate the dog-friendliness of Knoxville.

Created by Dog Experts for Dogs

Crafted by canine aficionados for our beloved furry companions, this film isn't just for humans; it's designed to captivate and entertain our four-legged friends as well. Collaborating closely with veterinary and dog behavior experts, the team embarked on a journey to create an immersive experience tailored to canine sensibilities.

Through extensive research and testing, the team curated a collection of over 50 captivating images of balls, squirrels, treats, and more, gauging the reactions of a focus group of more than 20 dogs. Over 55 distinct barks, squeaks, and other auditory cues were fine-tuned, incorporating music tracks to enhance their appeal.

In addition, "Welcome to Barxville, A Knoxville Dogumentary" underwent meticulous color grading adjustments to heighten the vibrancy of yellows and blues, catering to the dichromatic vision characteristic of our canine companions. Rigorous testing ensured that the experience maintained the dogs' interest, with attention spans typically lasting between 10 to 30 seconds.

Why Knoxville?

Beyond its proximity to renowned pet-friendly parks like the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Frozen Head State Park, Knoxville boasts numerous hidden gems waiting to be discovered by pet owners. These include:

Knoxville's Urban Wilderness , which features more than 60 miles of multiuse dog-friendly trails, parks and greenways that connect to lakes, ponds, a nature center, and more.

, which features more than 60 miles of multiuse dog-friendly trails, parks and greenways that connect to lakes, ponds, a nature center, and more. Hotels like the Cumberland House, featured in the film, that welcome pets and often offer special amenities including dog beds and treats.

featured in the film, that welcome pets and often offer special amenities including dog beds and treats. Dog-friendly shops, restaurants, and breweries, as well as attractions including the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame and the Visit Knoxville Visitors Center , offering live music daily on the WDVX stage.

and the , offering live music daily on the stage. Pup-ular spots featured in the "Dogumentary," including K Brew Coffee, Pretentious Craft Co., Calhoun's , Yee-Haw Brewing Co., Honeymouth, Market Square, the Knoxville Adventure Collective, World's Fair Park, and Mead's Quarry.

Visit Knoxville invites pet owners and their furry companions to embark on an unforgettable journey through one of the most pet-friendly cities in the country. Snuggle up with your pup and grab some popcorn, and immerse yourself in the wonders of Knoxville, Tennessee.

To catch the full tail-wagging adventure and learn more about this nature-loving-adventure-seeking-belly-scratching kinda town, visit https://visitbarxville.com.

ABOUT VISIT KNOXVILLE

Visit Knoxville (Knoxville Convention and Visitors Bureau) is the official CVB for the City of Knoxville and Knox County. Visit Knoxville is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, private company that works together with the community, business leaders, and local and state government to further develop Knoxville as a premier leisure, meetings, and travel destination. Tourism in Knoxville/Knox County annually produces over $1 billion in travel spending. For more information, visit visitknoxville.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kristen Combs, Director of Communications

Visit Knoxville

865.306.4341

[email protected]

SOURCE Visit Knoxville