Visit Lauderdale Launches New Global Brand Campaign, “Never Lose Your Splash”

GREATER FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Lauderdale, the official destination marketing organization for Greater Fort Lauderdale, unveiled "Never Lose Your Splash," a bold new global brand campaign that celebrates the carefree confidence, vibrant energy, and welcoming spirit that define Greater Fort Lauderdale. Designed to inspire both first-time visitors and returning travelers, the campaign encourages travelers to reconnect with what makes them feel most alive — and to find it here, where sunshine, water and joy flow freely.

Rooted in Greater Fort Lauderdale's identity as a destination shaped by water, the campaign reflects how its 24 miles of beaches and 300 miles of inland waterways connect communities, cultures and experiences. From lively neighborhoods to a diverse culinary scene, "Never Lose Your Splash" highlights the moments that linger long after the trip ends.

"'Never Lose Your Splash' is about celebrating the spirit that makes Greater Fort Lauderdale feel different the moment you arrive," said Stacy Ritter, President and CEO of Visit Lauderdale. "It's a place where people feel free to be themselves, connect through our waterways and rediscover the joy of travel in unexpected ways."

The campaign features evocative storytelling and immersive visuals showcasing authentic experiences across the destination. Travelers are invited to imagine themselves savoring waterfront dining, drifting along the Intracoastal, discovering local art and culture, and enjoying moments of spontaneity that define the destination's unmistakable vibe.

"Never Lose Your Splash" debuted publicly during CNN's New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, introducing the refreshed brand to a national audience during one of the most widely viewed celebrations of the year.

The creative rollout includes a series of broadcast and digital videos, audio, print and social content, along with large-scale out-of-home placements designed to bring the destination's energy into high-impact environments. Together, the assets are intended to reflect the movement, diversity and sense of play that define the area.

The launch builds on continued momentum for the destination, including new hotel developments, expanded airlift and the recently completed Broward County Convention Center expansion, reinforcing Greater Fort Lauderdale's position as a leading leisure and meetings destination.

