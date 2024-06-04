Visit Long Beach Launches 2024 Summer Campaign with Giveaways Through August

Follow @VisitLB for Chances to Win Unique #OnlyinLB Experiences

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Picture yourself: front and center watching Jason Aldean or Anderson .Paak perform at the Long Beach waterfront; getting the royal treatment on a historic ocean liner; taking the whole family to the Aquarium of the Pacific; cruising the canals of Naples Island in a Venetian gondola; or watching a blue whale feeding off the Southern California coast. Beginning June 5, 2024, Visit Long Beach (VisitLB) is giving away all these experiences and more, with weekly chances to win posted to the @VisitLB Instagram account. Sign up for the VisitLB newsletter and follow @VisitLB and the #OnlyinLB hashtag on X, TikTok, and Facebook to learn about additional giveaways and promo codes from Visit Long Beach partners and attractions!

Designed to inspire travel to Long Beach, the summer giveaway program celebrates the top attractions, events, activities, and adventures that make Long Beach a great summer destination for all ages. The only major downtown between San Francisco and San Diego, Long Beach is home to the largest Aquarium in Southern California, the historic (and haunted) RMS Queen Mary, the only museum dedicated to Latin American Art west of the Mississippi, two historic ranchos, a Michelin-recognized foodie scene, and endless water sports and activities. The campaign will feature weekly giveaways and promo codes from local businesses, so everyone can join in for an amazing summer in Long Beach.

"The #OnlyInLB summer campaign highlights what makes Long Beach special as a destination: our growing festival scene, world-class oceanfront attractions and watersports, and so much more," said Samantha Mehlinger, Vice President of Communications & Marketing for VisitLB. "Each week, Visit Long Beach will give away experiences to enjoy along our coast and in our unique neighborhoods: from whale watching to kicking back at the Coastal Country Jam country music festival. We hope the accompanying video series on social media will inspire locals and visitors alike to get out and explore the city."

The campaign kicks off with the first giveaway on June 5, 2024, featuring the opportunity to win a trip via jet ski to Catalina Island. Other giveaways will continue weekly through August 31, and include (but are not limited to):

2 VIP tickets to the Long Beach Juneteenth Festival with headliner DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak)

2 VIP tickets to Coastal Country Jam, headlined by Jason Aldean

A family 4-pack of whale watching tickets courtesy of Harbor Breeze Cruises

A family 4-pack of tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific

1 Jet ski ride for 2 people to Catalina Island courtesy of Jetski2Catalina

courtesy of Jetski2Catalina Gift certificates from Southwest Airlines

And more to be announced throughout the summer!

This exceptional array of giveaway opportunities and celebrate Long Beach's unique blend of big city sophistication and laid back beachy vibes. Major giveaways include those below, with more announced throughout the summer. For details on the campaign and to sign up for the newsletter, go to visitlongbeach.com/onlyinlb .

HOW IT WORKS

Instagram Giveaways: On Instagram, follow @VisitLB and look for posts with the hashtag #OnlyInLB. Giveaways will be announced with a Reels video posted with this hashtag. Instagram followers will enter our giveaways by following the partner accounts specified in the caption, and by tagging a friend in the comments. Entrants must have a public Instagram account in order to be eligible for a chance to win. Winners will be randomly selected from the comments section and will notified via direct message (DM). Winners have 48 hours to respond before another winner will be randomly chosen.

TikTok/Facebook/X: Individual posts will showcase upcoming summer promotions with links to sign up for the VisitLB newsletter for a chance to win. Once signed up for the newsletter, recipients will receive weekly emails with promo codes for businesses, and will be automatically entered for a chance to win a weekly giveaway. Winners will be randomly selected from our newsletter subscriber list. Winners will be notified via email and will have 48 hours to respond before another winner will be randomly chosen.

About Visit Long Beach: Visit Long Beach markets and promotes the City of Long Beach as a destination for leisure travel, conventions and events. Founded in 1982 as a nonprofit corporation, the organization employs a myriad of strategies to publicize and market the city, including traditional advertising, content marketing, media relations, and robust convention client services. Visit Long Beach has a membership program for local businesses, providing them with marketing and publicity services including web listings, social media promotions, and exposure to convention clients.

