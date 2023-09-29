VISIT NASHVILLE'S BIG BACK YARD FOR NEW DISCOVERIES, INCLUDING HIPPIES & COWBOYS, MUSIC CITY'S HOT NEW ROCK 'N' ROLL BAND

News provided by

Nashville’s Big Back Yard

29 Sep, 2023, 16:25 ET

LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plan your fall trip to Nashville's Big Back Yard and discover scenic drives, music, festivals, and Hippies & Cowboys, one of the hottest new rock 'n' roll bands in the land.

Gaining momentum after a rousing performance at Franklin's Pilgrimage Festival and coverage in People Magazine, Hippies & Cowboys will headline Hohenwald's Oktober Heritage Festival at 7 p.m., Oct. 13. The German-themed festival continues Oct. 14 with arts & crafts, great festival food, and more music. Hohenwald October Heritage Festival

Hot New Rock 'n' Roll Band Hippies & Cowboys at Kid Rock's Big Honky Tonk in Nashville - 2023 - Photo by Anthony Scarlati
Nashville's Big Back Yard is a fall splendor, with more than 50 species of leaf-changing trees showcased along scenic vistas, rivers, streams, parks and natural areas. NBBY is anchored by 100 miles of the historic Natchez Trace Parkway.

Don't miss a ride down the Natchez Trace Parkway, one of America's oldest roads. The 444-mile-long National Park features beautiful scenery and historical sites from Nashville, TN, through the Big Back Yard, The Shoals of Alabama, all the way to Natchez, MS. Natchez Trace Parkway

The National Banana Pudding Festival, Oct. 7-8 is in Centerville, Tenn. Enjoy great music, the NBP Cook-off, and "The Puddin' Path," where guests sample scrumptious banana pudding recipes. Visit National Banana Pudding Festival.

Historic Leiper's Fork is the place for music, arts and culture. Enjoy live music on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Fox & Locke. Patina Home & Garden, a home décor shop, features Steele Macroux, editor of Veranda Magazine, 2-5 p.m. CDT, Oct. 19. Leiper's Creek Gallery brings Soul Juxtaposition with the art of Roger Dale Brown and Lisa Fox, 6-9 p.m. CDT, Oct. 21.

Get in on the "inside" of how the music is made at the Muscle Shoals Songwriters Festival in The Shoals of Alabama, Nov. 3-5, 2023. This event will feature some of the biggest songwriters in the music industry. Muscle Shoals Songwriter Festival

The 12th Annual Harvest Festival features bluegrass music, traditional skills demonstrators, food and fun. It's happening on Oct. 21 at the Spring Creek Hollow Farm in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. 12th Annual Harvest Festival

Lodging options: 
The Commodore Hotel in Linden, TN
The Gun Runner in Florence, AL
The Stricklin in Florence, AL
Fork and Field in Leiper's Fork, TN
Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa in Florence, AL

Dining options:
Odette- Florence, AL
Fish Camp Restaurant Centerville, TN
Mt. Pleasant Grille - Mount Pleasant, TN

SOURCE Nashville’s Big Back Yard

