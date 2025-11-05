VISIT NEWPORT BEACH UNVEILS THIRD ANNUAL '50 DAYS OF FESTIVE FUN' MAKING IT THE MOST FESTIVE COASTAL DESTINATION IN AMERICA

Throughout the '50 Days of Festive Fun', visitors can enjoy returning favorites, including the Fashion Island Tree Lighting, the Newport Dunes Fire & Lights Festival, Roger's Gardens Christmas Boutique, the whimsical Ring of Lights Home Decorating Competition and many more. Holiday celebrations begin Friday, November 14, with The Holiday Hideout at VEA Newport Beach, where guests can toast to the season with festive cocktails and capture endless photo opportunities in this magical winter wonderland-inspired lounge. Visit Newport Beach has also partnered with local hotels, attractions and restaurants to offer exclusive holiday packages and seasonal offers, encouraging extended stays to fully immerse in Newport Beach's festive transformation.

"Newport Beach truly comes alive during the holidays, and with our third annual '50 Days of Festive Fun' campaign, we are thrilled to welcome visitors and locals to experience the magic of the season," says Gary Sherwin, President & CEO of Visit Newport Beach. "From dazzling light displays to festive events across the city and the iconic Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade, the holidays here are filled with nostalgia, joy and unforgettable moments. Newport Beach remains the most festive coastal destination in America, where the spirit of the season fills every corner and cherished holiday traditions come to life."

The Newport Beach Holiday Trail also returns, guiding visitors to the city's most spectacularly decorated stops and festive displays. Each location is mapped out to create a joyful, self-guided journey filled with seasonal photo moments, local experiences and holiday enchantment along the coast. The campaign will be supported by a robust digital rollout across advertising, PR, social media and owned channels, counting down the excitement of the '50 Days of Festive Fun.' A dedicated landing page will serve as the ultimate holiday hub, featuring curated gift guides and specially crafted itineraries for families, couples, food lovers, fashion enthusiasts and travelers seeking the most festive things to do in Newport Beach.

Adding even more cheer to the season, Newport Beach the Label is unveiling its annual limited-edition holiday sweater, the Snow Globe by the Sea Sweater, a cozy and whimsical piece that brings the magic of Newport Beach to life. Nostalgic and delightfully kitschy, it captures the charm of a coastal winter wonderland where snow meets the sea and Santa swaps his sleigh for a Duffy boat. Designed for festive celebrations and picture-perfect moments, this must-have holiday sweater lets everyone embrace the spirit of Newport Beach in style.

For more information about the '50 Days of Festive Fun' holiday campaign, please visit www.50DaysOfFestiveFun.com and follow Visit Newport Beach on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Link to Commercial & Campaign Assets: HERE

Shop Newport Beach the Label & Snow Globe by the Sea Sweater: HERE

ABOUT VISIT NEWPORT BEACH

Visit Newport Beach Inc. is the official Destination Marketing Organization for the City of Newport Beach, dedicated to promoting the destination and driving economic growth by attracting leisure and conference visitors. As a 501(c)6 non-profit organization, Visit Newport Beach partners with the tourism and hospitality industry to enhance visitor spending, ultimately contributing to the community's quality of life. Through strategic sales, marketing, advertising, and public relations efforts, the organization positions Newport Beach as a premier travel and conference destination. For more information, please go to www.VisitNewportBeach.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Megan Johns

Communications Manager, Visit Newport Beach

[email protected] | (949) 706-5309

SOURCE Visit Newport Beach