Visit Oak Park Launches New Brand and Website in Conjunction with Strategic Agency Partner TimeZoneOne

OAK PARK, Ill., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago's favorite next door neighbor Visit Oak Park has launched a refreshed brand and website just in time for summer, with the support of its strategic agency partner, TimeZoneOne. The updated visual identity reflects Visit Oak Park's warm invitation to explore its diverse range of communities and unique activities, and includes the friendly new tagline, "Meet Us Here."

"This new consumer expression inspires our messaging and tone by being authentic, inviting and approachable," said Visit Oak Park President & CEO Eric Wagner. "There is something for everyone to explore in the Oak Park area – from Brookfield Zoo to the Bungalows of Berwyn and the largest concentration of Frank Lloyd Wright buildings in the world. Our new branding and website has been created to inform and inspire visits to our many attractions and activities around the area."

In addition to conceptualizing the new brand identity and designing the new website, Chicago-based agency TimeZoneOne filmed and edited a new brand video, which lives on the homepage of the website. The TZO team also worked in partnership with Visit Oak Park to create a kit of digital assets showcasing the new brand, including a social media campaign.

"Oak Park is Chicagoland's hidden gem, and this fully integrated campaign is about re-positioning the city and its many communities in a new light," said TimeZoneOne President & CEO Daniel Thomas. "The campaign well and truly puts Oak Park on the map for both domestic and international travellers."

About Oak Park

Possibly best known for having the largest concentration of Frank Lloyd Wright buildings in the world, the Oak Park area plays host to visitors from all over the world. While Chicago boasts its monuments to business, Oak Park revels in the architecture of homes and the abundance of nature. Oak Park is the place to inspire creativity, encourage conservancy, and explore history. No matter the age, activity level or interest, there is something waiting for visitors to discover and Visit Oak Park is here to help guide the way. The Oak Park Area is home to several National Historic Landmarks including Unity Temple in Oak Park, Brookfield Zoo, and the entire Village of Riverside along with numerous National Historic sites. For the bookworms, there is Ernest Hemingway's Birthplace and Museum. For the gamers, there is the Galloping Ghost Video Arcade, the largest in the world.

About TimeZoneOne:

TimeZoneOne is an independent communications agency specializing in destination marketing. We are made up of passionate people from around the globe who tell stories, solve problems and drive results. TimeZoneOne works with destinations, educational institutions, membership organizations and consumer and B2B brands to grow their businesses. Founded in New Zealand in 1994, TimeZoneOne's global headquarters is in downtown Chicago, with offices in Toronto, Canada and Christchurch, New Zealand. For more information, go to www.timezoneone.com.

