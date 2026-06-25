Visit Orlando Expands Free Vacation Planning Services with New AI Trip Planner

New AI-powered trip planner joins Visit Orlando's suite of local expert-led services, offering personalized recommendations and easier vacation planning

ORLANDO, Fla., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Orlando is enhancing its Vacation Planning Services with the addition of a new artificial intelligence-driven trip planning tool, OPAL (Orlando Planning Assistance by Locals), giving travelers another easy way to plan their Orlando vacations. Now live on VisitOrlando.com and available 24/7, the tool, powered by Mindtrip, offers a convenient, interactive option alongside Visit Orlando's existing free planning resources such as one-on-one consultations and insider advice.

New AI-powered trip planner joins Visit Orlando's suite of local expert-led services. Post this New AI-powered trip planner joins Visit Orlando’s suite of local expert-led services, offering personalized recommendations and easier vacation planning.

Unlike other AI travel tools, Visit Orlando's OPAL is trained by local experts, combining human-curated knowledge with Mindtrip's trusted global travel data from more than 40 sources, including Google Places and TripAdvisor. The tool responds to user questions much like Visit Orlando's vacation planners would, providing helpful answers, highlighting local businesses and creating an interactive conversational experience with personalized recommendations from VisitOrlando.com, including the development of custom itineraries based on travelers' unique needs.

"This is a natural evolution of how Visit Orlando helps travelers plan their trip," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. "Because we are a complex destination, we're continuously expanding ways we connect people to experiences they value most—from Michelin-recognized dining in local neighborhoods to the newest attractions or entertainment options for the whole family."

Visit Orlando's Vacation Planning Services and team of destination experts provide personalized guidance in multiple languages, including Spanish and Portuguese. In addition to OPAL, resources include:

The complimentary Vacation Planning Service offers travelers a one-on-one appointment—via phone or video call, text, Whatsapp or email—with a local vacation planning expert to provide multilingual personalized insights into everything from accommodations and transportation to dining and entertainment.

VisitOrlando.com is filled with resources for travelers and a variety of methods to connect to our experts. Find the latest information on special events, ticket discounts and more. Visit Orlando vacation planners are available through the website's live chat option.

The Plan Your Orlando Vacation Facebook Group, moderated by Visit Orlando, offers connections with like-minded vacationers and advice from recent Orlando visitors. The group, with more than 22,000 members, features daily topic posts, recommendations, special offers, and encourages group members to share tips and vacation photos.

About Visit Orlando

Visit Orlando is The Official Tourism Association® for Orlando, the most visited destination in the United States, Theme Park Capital of the World® and No. 1 meeting destination in the country. A not-for-profit trade association that brands, markets and sells the Orlando destination globally, the organization represents more than 1,600 member companies comprising every segment of Central Florida's tourism community.

Visit Orlando connects consumers and business groups with all facets of Orlando's travel community, whether for a vacation or meeting. Home to 15 of the world's top theme parks and water parks — as well as nature and outdoor adventures, vibrant neighborhoods, a dynamic dining scene with Michelin-recognized restaurants, and a robust calendar of entertainment and sports events — Orlando is a diverse, welcoming and inclusive community for all travelers. Find more information at VisitOrlando.com, VisitOrlando.org or OrlandoMeeting.com.

About Mindtrip

Mindtrip is a travel platform that leverages proprietary AI to make travel exciting, easy and fun. Founded in 2023 in Silicon Valley, Mindtrip was developed by serial entrepreneurs and avid travelers who have a deep understanding of technology, trends, and a proven track record of bringing game-changing products to market. The company's founders created Mindtrip, a first-of-its-kind platform that combines conversational AI with a proprietary knowledge base to deliver personalized travel experiences that are accurate, actionable, and all in one place. To learn more about Mindtrip, its founders, and where to access, please visit Mindtrip.ai or on its social channels at Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE Visit Orlando