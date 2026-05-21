Orlando Kicks Off a Summer of Global Soccer, Fan Experiences and Championship Events

ORLANDO, Fla., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando kicks off a high-energy summer filled with international soccer matches and fan experiences, reinforcing the destination's growing role as a global sports and entertainment hub as North America prepares to host the FIFA World Cup.

Highlighting the lineup is a marquee international friendly between England and Costa Rica, offering fans a rare chance to see one of the world's top teams in Orlando.

Orlando kicks off summer filled with soccer matches & fan experiences as North America prepares to host FIFA World Cup. Post this Inter&Co Stadium will host a marquee international friendly between England and Costa Rica as Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions finalize preparations for the FIFA World Cup.

Taking center stage off the field is the Orlando City Soccer Celebration presented by Verizon, a free, large-scale fan experience that will transform Pointe Orlando into Central Florida's ultimate soccer destination.

"In addition to our renowned theme parks, award-winning dining and immersive entertainment, Orlando has become a hub for sports fans from around the world," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. "With easy access to host cities, including Miami and Atlanta, and an unmatched range of experiences, we give visitors the chance to turn a match-day trip into a full vacation to make the most of everything Orlando has to offer for guests of all ages."

Further information on how to pair world soccer passion with a bucket-list getaway, go to VisitOrlando.com/soccer. Special offers are also available, along with complimentary vacation planning services to help build a personalized itinerary.

Where to Watch the Games

Sports fans who can't make it to a game can experience the action during the Orlando City Soccer Celebration presented by Verizon. The event will feature live viewings of all FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches from June 11 to July 19, along with immersive fan experiences, global food offerings, player appearances and live entertainment.

Fans can also watch the action at the destination's wine and brewery experiences, plus sports bars like Tom's Watch Bar, offering sky-high views with hundreds of screens for a 360-degree viewing experience; Stadium Club at Caribe Royale, complete with pro-level sports simulators; and NBC Sports Grill & Brew at Universal CityWalk, with nearly 100 high-definition TVs.

Stay Close to the Action with Seamless Access to Orlando

Visitors can easily build their itinerary with convenient access to nearby host cities, flexible lodging options across more than 133,000 rooms and countless ways to enjoy the game-day atmosphere.

The destination is less than three hours from Miami via the Brightline train and less than one hour by plane to both Miami and Atlanta via Orlando International Airport , plus hundreds of direct flights to other U.S. host cities.

and less than one hour by plane to both Miami and Atlanta via , plus hundreds of direct flights to other U.S. host cities. Groups of three or more passengers on Brightline automatically save up to 25% on Adult SMART and SMART Saver fares for travel between South Florida and Orlando during the World Cup window. Visit gobrightline.com/offers.

More Professional Soccer Matches

Orlando Pride will take on various teams at Inter&Co Stadium , including Bay FC (May 29), Kansas City Current (July 10), Boston Legacy FC (July 15), Chicago Stars FC (July 24), Racing Louisville (Aug 7) and Utah Royals (Aug 29).

will take on various teams at , including Bay FC (May 29), Kansas City Current (July 10), Boston Legacy FC (July 15), Chicago Stars FC (July 24), Racing Louisville (Aug 7) and Utah Royals (Aug 29). Orlando City SC will also welcome several teams to Inter&Co Stadium , including Nashville SC (July 25), FC Cincinnati (Aug 15), Chicago Fire FC (Aug 19) and Real Salt Lake (Aug 22).

will also welcome several teams to , including Nashville SC (July 25), FC Cincinnati (Aug 15), Chicago Fire FC (Aug 19) and Real Salt Lake (Aug 22). Inter&Co Stadium will also host a friendly match between England's national team and Costa Rica on June 10, finalizing their preparations for the FIFA World Cup.

Vacation Like a Champion

For a limited time through June, Madame Tussauds Orlando features Brazilian soccer star Vinicius Jr.'s wax figure. The figure, dressed in Brazil's national team jersey, offers fans a unique opportunity to see the Real Madrid forward before the figure returns to New York.

Meanwhile, the FIFA World Cup 2026 Experience at LEGOLAND Florida Resort (June 11 – July 19) will feature interactive challenges, brick-built versions of soccer legends including Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, custom jersey design activities and photo opportunities with the LEGO FIFA World Cup Official Trophy.

Tennis and pickleball enthusiasts can serve up their own championship moments at the USTA National Campus. Pickleball players can also head to Crush Yard, Orlando's premier indoor pickleball venue. Visitors can also experience FootGolf at Disney's Oak Trail Golf Course.

And with more than 120 golf courses to choose from, Orlando delivers championship play at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Shingle Creek Golf Club and multiple options at Walt Disney World Golf.

About Visit Orlando

Visit Orlando is The Official Tourism Association® for Orlando, the most visited destination in the United States, Theme Park Capital of the World® and No. 1 meeting destination in the country. A not-for-profit trade association that brands, markets and sells the Orlando destination globally, the organization represents more than 1,600 member companies comprising every segment of Central Florida's tourism community.

Visit Orlando connects consumers and business groups with all facets of Orlando's travel community, whether for a vacation or meeting. Home to 15 of the world's top theme parks and water parks — as well as nature and outdoor adventures, vibrant neighborhoods, a dynamic dining scene with Michelin-recognized restaurants, and a robust calendar of entertainment and sports events — Orlando is a diverse, welcoming and inclusive community for all travelers. Find more information at VisitOrlando.com, VisitOrlando.org or OrlandoMeeting.com.

SOURCE Visit Orlando