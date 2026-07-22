Visit Orlando's Magical Dining, presented by Orlando Health, Returns Aug. 14 with Record 188 Restaurants

ORLANDO, Fla., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Orlando's Magical Dining, presented by Orlando Health, returns Aug. 14-Sept. 30 for its 21st year with a record 188 participating restaurants, including 38 new and 16 MICHELIN Guide-recognized establishments. Restaurants will offer three-course, prix-fixe menus for $40 or $60, plus tax and gratuity. Menus are now live on OrlandoMagicalDining.com.

Yao's is one of the newest restaurants to Visit Orlando's Magical Dining in 2026.

New additions include the program's first Michelin-starred restaurant, ÔMO by Jônt; two options at Universal Helios Grand Hotel; live entertainment at a cozy jazz club; a rooftop restaurant with fireworks views; and a private pickleball club restaurant opening to the public exclusively for Visit Orlando's Magical Dining.

"This is shaping up to be the biggest year in the history of Visit Orlando's Magical Dining, with a record 188 restaurants participating across the destination," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. "What makes this program so special is that everyone benefits. Diners can enjoy exceptional meals at a great value, local restaurants welcome new and returning customers, and every meal helps support nonprofits that are making a difference in Central Florida. Few programs create this kind of positive impact for restaurants, diners and our community all at the same time, and Visit Orlando is proud to bring this signature event to life each year."

Dine for a Cause

Each year, Visit Orlando's Magical Dining supports local nonprofits by donating $1 for each $40 meal and $2 for each $60 meal to designated charities. The 2026 primary beneficiary is OCA (Opportunity, Community, Ability), which provides resources for individuals with autism and developmental differences and their families.

"Every investment in OCA helps create opportunities that can change the course of someone's life," said Silvia Haas, CEO of OCA. "Being selected as a charity beneficiary of Visit Orlando's Magical Dining is an incredible honor that will help us expand programs that empower individuals with special needs while providing families with the support, resources, and community they need to thrive together."

Visit Orlando also awards $3,000 donations to local nonprofits in each of Orange County's six commission districts. Since the charity component was added in 2009, Visit Orlando's Magical Dining has raised nearly $3.3 million for local charities.

Orlando Health returns as presenting sponsor for the third year, reinforcing its role as Visit Orlando's official Health & Wellness Partner and the shared commitment to promoting healthy travel and access to quality health-care resources in the destination.

"Everyone who participates in Visit Orlando's Magical Dining, from our local community to visitors from around the world, is making a powerful impact," said Erick Hawkins, chief financial officer, Orlando Health, and Visit Orlando board member. "We're proud to continue partnering on this program, which is helping our local nonprofits expand their reach and promoting a stronger, healthier Central Florida."

Magical Nights

Visit Orlando's Magical Nights, the companion program to Magical Dining, makes it easy to turn a memorable meal into a complete Orlando getaway. From Aug. 14-Sept. 30, dozens of Orlando's top hotels will offer special rates or packages, giving guests the convenience of enjoying prix-fixe dining, relaxing accommodations and resort amenities. Participating properties include Evermore Orlando Resort, Grande Lakes Orlando, Hilton Orlando, Lake Nona Wave, Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek and more, with additional offers to be added in the coming weeks.

About Visit Orlando

Visit Orlando is The Official Tourism Association® for Orlando, the most visited destination in the United States, Theme Park Capital of the World® and No. 1 meeting destination in the country. A not-for-profit trade association that brands, markets and sells the Orlando destination globally, the organization represents more than 1,600 member companies comprising every segment of Central Florida's tourism community.

Visit Orlando connects consumers and business groups with all facets of Orlando's travel community, whether for a vacation or meeting. Home to 15 of the world's top theme parks and water parks — as well as nature and outdoor adventures, vibrant neighborhoods, a dynamic dining scene with Michelin-recognized restaurants, and a robust calendar of entertainment and sports events — Orlando is a diverse, welcoming and inclusive community for all travelers. Find more information at VisitOrlando.com, VisitOrlando.org or OrlandoMeeting.com.

SOURCE Visit Orlando