Visit Philadelphia Announces TED Democracy LIVE Host Locations Across the U.S.

Powered by The Pew Charitable Trusts, TED Democracy Philadelphia: Founding Futures will livestream for free in libraries across the country.

PHILADELPHIA, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Philadelphia today announced more than 65 library host locations for TED Democracy LIVE, expanding access to TED Democracy Philadelphia: Founding Futures beyond the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. This livestream initiative is supported by The Pew Charitable Trusts and in collaboration with the American Library Association (ALA).

Taking place June 13, 2026, TED Democracy Philadelphia: Founding Futures will bring together local, national and global thought leaders for a series of original talks examining the past, present and future of democracy. It will also feature live performances, interactive activations and opportunities for meaningful connection.

The marquee event invites audiences to reflect on the principles that shaped the nation and consider how they may evolve over the next 250 years through 15-plus new TED Talks. More than 65 libraries will host TED Democracy LIVE satellite events, giving communities nationwide the opportunity to engage with the conversations happening in Philadelphia.

Participating libraries were selected through a national application process in coordination with ALA, emphasizing outreach across regions and alignment with existing programming. The initiative spans 42 states and territories, from small towns to major cities, reflecting strong interest in bringing these conversations to local audiences.

"The Pew Charitable Trusts is pleased to support TED Democracy Live, which will connect people across the country with the important conversations happening in Pew's hometown of Philadelphia," said Susan K. Urahn, president and CEO of The Pew Charitable Trusts. "Libraries are vital community spaces where citizens can read about our nation's history, explore differing perspectives and connect with others. We can't think of a better place to help Americans participate in an event commemorating the founding of our democracy."

As one of the most anticipated events of 2026, TED Democracy Philadelphia: Founding Futures coincides with the 250th anniversary of the United States, placing Philadelphia as the center of national and global conversations about democratic values, civic engagement and the country's future.

"Philadelphia has long been a place where the country has wrestled with its biggest ideas," said Angela Val, president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia. "As we approach the nation's 250th, TED Democracy LIVE extends that spirit beyond our city, connecting communities nationwide to the ideas and voices shaping what comes next and reinforcing Philadelphia's role as a destination where those conversations turn into action."

TED Democracy LIVE is powered by The Pew Charitable Trusts, whose support brings the ideas shared onstage to neighborhoods and communities nationwide—from Alaska to Florida and Maine to California.

A full list of TED Democracy Live library locations can be found HERE.

TED Democracy Philadelphia: Founding Futures is made possible thanks to the support of Comcast NBCUniversal, Bank of America, Highmark Blue Shield and The Pew Charitable Trusts. Additional support is provided by The Philadelphia Funder Collaborative for the Semiquincentennial, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Tourism Office and the Philadelphia hospitality community.

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About Visit Philadelphia:

VISIT PHILADELPHIA® is our name and our mission. As the region's official tourism marketing agency, we build Greater Philadelphia's image, drive visitation and boost the economy. On Greater Philadelphia's official visitor website, visitphilly.com, visitors can explore things to do, upcoming events, themed itineraries and hotel packages.

Compelling photography and videos, interactive maps and detailed visitor information make the site an effective trip-planning tool. Visitors can also find loads of inspiration on Visit Philly's social media channels.

Note to editors: For high-resolution photos and high-definition B-roll of Greater Philadelphia, visit the Photos & Video section of visitphilly.com/mediacenter.

CONTACTS:

Taylor Gallagher

(267) 235-7383,

[email protected]

Binh Nguyen

(267) 603-4512,

[email protected]

SOURCE Visit Philadelphia