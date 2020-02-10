VISIT PHILADELPHIA® Taps Digital Billboards in Times Square to Kick-Off Year Long Celebration of Women, Streams Live Reveal to Stakeholders at The Met in Philly

Leveraging CCO's interactive, full-motion DOOH screens, VISIT PHILADELPHIA revealed City of Sisterly Love , a new city moniker that kicks off a campaign to strategically target female travelers and invite them to travel, with the other women in their lives, to Greater Philadelphia. The campaign creative was seen by the world through the lens of Times Square and more than 800 hotel and travel luminaries at The Met Philadelphia simultaneously.

This new partnership and live activation on DOOH in Times Square, which was timed with National Plan For Vacation Day, underscores VISIT PHILADELPHIA's adoption of innovation and technology to help track the efficiency of its marketing. The organization's leadership team—spearheaded by Jeff Guaracino, president and CEO —is leaning into technologies like DOOH and CCO RADAR, the company's industry-leading suite of data-driven solutions for effective planning, amplification and measurement.

"People are spending more time than ever away from their own homes—yet, year after year, they're leaving hard-earned vacation time on the table," said Jeff Guaracino, president and CEO, VISIT PHILADELPHIA. "Our challenge is to adapt our marketing strategy in ways that bring our core audiences closer to Philadelphia in meaningful and measurable ways. This partnership with Clear Channel Outdoor allows us to be more visible with our marketing while adapting our messages in real-time based on what's happening in the world."

While the Times Square activation was just the kick-off for VISIT PHILADELPHIA's 2020 campaigns and the announcement of the city's new moniker, the organization will look to partner with CCO leveraging its national and international footprint to reach key audience segments.

On January 30, Philadelphia City Council issued a resolution that changed the city's moniker from "The City of Brotherly Love" to "The City of Sisterly Love" for 2020. The change was inspired by VISIT PHILADELPHIA's Sisterly Love campaign that debuted in Times Square last week. Additional marketing initiatives around the campaign will roll out later this year.

A year full of events and programming around art, food, fitness, wine, music and history, including many celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the passage of women's constitutional right to vote, invites all women—sisters, cousins, girlfriends and any other group of women—to choose Philadelphia as their getaway destination.

VISIT PHILADELPHIA® is our name and our mission. As the region's official tourism marketing agency, we build Greater Philadelphia's image, drive visitation and boost the economy.

On Greater Philadelphia's official visitor website and blog, visitphilly.com and uwishunu.com, visitors can explore things to do, upcoming events, themed itineraries and hotel packages. Compelling photography and videos, interactive maps and detailed visitor information make the sites effective trip- planning tools. Along with Visit Philly social media channels, the online platforms communicate directly with consumers. Travelers can also call and stop into the Independence Visitor Center for additional information and tickets.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of approximately 450,000 print and digital displays in 31 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America and North America, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes more than 15,000 digital displays in international markets and more than 1,600 digital displays, including more than 1,300 digital billboards, in the U.S. Learn more about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. at www.clearchanneloutdoor.com

