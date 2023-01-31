Visit Ritchie Bros. at CONEXPO-CON/AGG this March in Las Vegas, NV

Showcasing all its solutions in one place, the company will celebrate the launch of an updated inventory management system at North America's largest construction equipment tradeshow

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - This March in Las Vegas, NV Ritchie Bros. will showcase its growing list of insights, services, and transaction solutions at CONEXPO-CON/AGG, the largest equipment tradeshow in North America. Over the past several years, Ritchie Bros. has been building out its global equipment and vehicle marketplace, with robust data solutions, value-added services, and a multitude of different ways to buy and sell assets.

At its booth in the West Hall (#43001), Ritchie Bros. will be presenting its full suite of services, designed to help fleet owners manage the entire lifecycle of equipment ownership from purchase through disposition. The company will have experts onsite to discuss data and technology from Rouse Services, including a new version of its inventory management system; parts procurement technology from SmartEquip; transportation solutions and services from Veritread; financing from Ritchie Bros. Financial Services, and so much more.

"We are excited to be working with the Association of Equipment Manufacturers again and be back on the CONEXPO-CON/AGG trade show floor with so many of our customers, partners, and tens of thousands of the biggest equipment experts anywhere in the world," said Ann Fandozzi, Ritchie Bros. CEO. "This year in Las Vegas we will be celebrating the launch of a new version of our inventory management system, powered by Rouse Services, which will connect to all our marketplace services and solutions and allow our customers to transact across our channels while being informed by industry-leading insights directly in the application. Plus, on Friday, March 17, we will simulcast our Las Vegas auction directly to our booth, creating a unique experience that allows attendees to participate and get real-time updates directly from the show floor."

Ritchie Bros. will also showcase its many sales solutions at CONEXPO-CON/AGG, including its live/online site events (Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers), weekly featured online events (IronPlanet), Make Offer & Buy Now (Marketplace-E) solutions, with price guidance from Rouse & Ritchie Bros.; and its listing service Ritchie List, which tripled its customer base in 2022.

If you'd like to schedule a meeting with Ritchie Bros. at CONEXPO-CON/AGG, please fill out the form linked here.

About Ritchie Bros .:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offering live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with weekly featured auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Ritchie List, a self-serve listing service for North America; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales; and sector-specific solutions GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Ritchie Bros. Energy. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers; plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

SOURCE Ritchie Bros.