Visit Round Table Pizza® On National Pizza Pie Day (February 9, 2020) And Receive A Coupon For A Free Personal Pizza

"For 60 years, we've been treating everyday like its National Pizza Pie Day," said Annica Conrad, Executive Vice President, Brand Marketing for Global Franchise Group, the parent company of Round Table Pizza. "This year our free pizza coupon will help customers keep the celebration going. There is really no better place to celebrate National Pizza Pie Day."

Round Table Pizza® has more than 440 restaurants across the United States. Learn more and order online at Round Table Pizza .

* Cannot be combined with any other offers. Limit one per order. Valid at participating locations for dine-in only. Coupon valid 2/10/2020 - 3/31/2020.

About Round Table Pizza®

Inspired by the honor, valor and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza's® superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of "Pizza Royalty™" for 60 years. With more than 440 restaurants across the United States, Round Table celebrates community, family and making merry. For the latest news from Round Table, follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . For franchising information, please visit Round Table Pizza Franchise . Round Table Pizza® is a registered trademark, and Pizza Royalty™ and the Knight Helmet Logo are trademarks of The Round Table Franchise Corporation.

SOURCE Round Table Pizza

