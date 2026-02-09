Visit Salt Lake Celebrates Back-to-Back Success with 20,000 Attendees for Winter Roundup and SUMMIT 2026

Innovation, Western grit, and Olympic legacy collided this week for a high-octane experience in Salt Lake

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Lake successfully transformed into a global epicenter of innovation and Western culture this past week as the 10th Annual Silicon Slopes Summit and the 3rd Annual Salt Lake Winter Roundup drew over 20,000 people to the urban core. The four-day takeover, spanning February 4–7, showcased a remarkable fusion of technology, grit, and Olympic legacy.

A Citywide Celebration: Tradition Meets Adventure

The week culminated on Saturday, February 7, with the return of the Winter Roundup, a one-of-a-kind festival where urban streets were blanketed in snow for a historic spectacle. Leading the charge, Salt Lake hosted the first metropolitan skijoring event in the U.S., transforming the heart of the city into a high-octane winter arena.

This adrenaline-fueled sport—where a horse and rider pull a skier through a course of jumps and obstacles at breakneck speeds—captivated crowds who lined West Temple starting at 1 p.m.. In partnership with the Days of '47 Rodeo, the event celebrated Salt Lake's heritage, dating back to 1847, while firmly establishing its future as a premier sports destination.

Beyond the races, the free, all-day festival transformed the street into a vibrant "Winter Wild West". Families and visitors immersed themselves in the atmosphere, enjoying pony rides, line dancing, and interactive cultural performances. The air was filled with live music and the aroma of local eats from downtown vendors, creating a buzzing community hub. The energy extended into the evening at the Delta Center for PBR: Unleash the Beast, alongside sold-out performances by Ballet West and the Utah Symphony.

PRO Skijor / Frontier Tour 2026

The headline action was powered by an exhibition stop for the PRO Skijor/Frontier Tour 2026. Featuring a roster of elite talent and veteran producers, the exhibition perfectly demonstrated the bridge between elite mountain sports and Western horsemanship.

SUMMIT 2026: The Intersection of Ideas and Energy

The Roundup served as the massive public finale to SUMMIT, Salt Lake's flagship gathering of founders, executives, and creatives. From February 4–7, the conference reinforced Salt Lake's position as a national hub for leadership and economic growth through:

World-Class Keynotes : Insights from leading minds in innovation, AI, frontier tech, funding, and human performance.

: Insights from leading minds in innovation, AI, frontier tech, funding, and human performance. Creative Collisions : Cross-industry conversations that brought tech, sport, film, and creativity to the same stage.

: Cross-industry conversations that brought tech, sport, film, and creativity to the same stage. Collaborative Learning : Hands-on labs where ideas collided and builders rolled up their sleeves.

: Hands-on labs where ideas collided and builders rolled up their sleeves. Exclusive Networking: VIP Deep-Dive Salons hosted at the Edison House.

This year's powerhouse lineup of speakers included Mark Cuban, Kenny Ortega, Dan Reynolds (Imagine Dragons), filmmakers Jared and Jerusha Hess, and tech visionaries such as Amit Bendov, Sean Desmond, and Jean Oelwang. The Winter Roundup successfully extended this momentum, inviting the general public to experience the energy of Salt Lake's creative community beyond the conference footprint.

"This was a monumental weekend for Salt Lake", said Kaitlin Eskelson, President & CEO of Visit Salt Lake. "To have the intellectual energy of the Silicon Slopes Summit coinciding with the cultural vibrancy of the Winter Roundup showcased the full dynamic range of our destination. We are incredibly proud of our collaboration with partners like the Days of '47 Rodeo, which helped us welcome nearly 20,000 people to the streets for the Roundup alone. Seeing that level of community engagement, alongside the global innovation on display at Summit, underscores Salt Lake's unique ability to deliver world-class business and recreational experiences simultaneously."

Impact on the Visitor Economy

The convergence of these events drove significant traffic to area hotels, dining, and nightlife, further boosting Salt Lake's $6.1 billion visitor economy. By attracting convention-goers and leisure travelers alike, the week's festivities continued Visit Salt Lake's mission of providing economic support and tax relief for the residents of Salt Lake County.

For photos, video highlights, and information on future events, visit www.visitsaltlake.com/winterroundup .

About Visit Salt Lake: Visit Salt Lake is a private, non-profit corporation responsible for the promotion of Salt Lake as a convention and travel destination. In partnership with Salt Lake County, Visit Salt Lake improves the area economy by attracting and providing support to conventions, sports events, leisure travelers and visitors with a strong commitment to sustainability and stewardship of the area's natural environment. Through its sales and marketing programs, Visit Salt Lake's impact on Salt Lake's annual $5.8 billion visitor economy equates to over $1,700 in tax relief for each household within Salt Lake County. For more information on all that Salt Lake has to offer, go to www.VisitSaltLake.com.

Contact: Ryan Mack, VP of Communications

801-859-3587 | [email protected]

Pictures & Video Here

SOURCE Visit Salt Lake