Visit Salt Lake's 2nd Annual Salt Lake Winter Roundup Returns February 8, 2025

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Salt Lake is excited to announce the return of the Salt Lake Winter Roundup on Saturday, February 8, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Salt Lake. In partnership with the Days of '47 Rodeo, this expanded, all-day event will transform West Temple, between City Creek Center and Abravanel Hall, into a vibrant western hub celebrating Salt Lake's rich heritage in sports, arts and culture.

Eventgoers can look forward to a dynamic lineup of activities, including skijoring from 1-4 p.m., a thrilling fusion of rodeo and ski racing, as well as live music, arts and cultural performances, interactive brand activations, food vendors, and engaging family-friendly experiences. From mechanical bull rides to entertainment featuring local talent, the Winter Roundup offers a one-of-a-kind celebration for all ages.

"This year's Salt Lake Winter Roundup is a celebration of Salt Lake's welcoming spirit and rich history," said Kaitlin Eskelson, President & CEO of Visit Salt Lake. "Events like this not only connect visitors and locals to our vibrant culture but also play a vital role in supporting our visitor economy, from hotels to local businesses. We're proud to showcase what makes Salt Lake such a unique and thriving destination."

"The Utah Days of 47 Rodeo is excited to once again to partner with Visit Salt Lake to showcase our state's western culture and heritage with this specular festival event in the downtown streets of Salt Lake," said Tommy Joe Lucia, Executive Director of the Days of '47 Rodeo. "We are excited to be a part of this winter wild west ride."

Visitors are encouraged to make a weekend of it by booking a stay at one of Salt Lake's area hotels. Beyond the Winter Roundup, Salt Lake will host an exciting lineup of events, including the Professional Bull Riding competition at the Delta Center, stunning arts and culture performances from Ballet West and the Utah Symphony, and a variety of dining and nightlife options to complete a memorable winter getaway.

For event details, hotel packages, and a full schedule of activities, visit www.visitsaltlake.com/winterroundup

About Visit Salt Lake: Visit Salt Lake is a private, non-profit corporation responsible for the promotion of Salt Lake as a convention and travel destination. In partnership with Salt Lake County, Visit Salt Lake improves the area economy by attracting and providing support to conventions, sports events, leisure travelers and visitors with a strong commitment to sustainability and stewardship of the area's natural environment. Through its sales and marketing programs, Visit Salt Lake's impact on Salt Lake's annual $5.8 billion visitor economy equates to over $1,700 in tax relief for each household within Salt Lake County. For more information on all that Salt Lake has to offer, go to www.VisitSaltLake.com.

