Visit San Jose Launches #SanJoseLove Season With New Destination GIFs And Local Artist Interviews

The all-digital event adds onto the Valentine's Day sentiment of celebrating love with custom #sanjoselove themed animated GIFs and virtual stickers available via Visit San Jose's GIPHY channel and on social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The animated artwork can be found under search term sanjoselove in the GIF search bar and invites users to declare their love for a San Jose small business.

Followers are invited to share their own San Jose love stories using these GIFs and the hashtag #sanjoselove. Select stories will be featured on Visit San Jose's social media channels at handle @visitsanjose

Virtual visitors can also live like a local through special interviews with the City of San Jose's 2021 Creative Ambassadors. These artists were selected by the City's Office of Cultural Affairs to champion the power of creative expression and to engage residents across neighborhoods and all artistic disciplines. Interviews will be shared on the Visit San Jose newsletter. Sign up at sanjose.org/enews.

Frances Wong, director of communications at Visit San Jose, explains, "We are dedicating the season to showcase the excellence, the resiliency and the passion of the people and small businesses of San Jose. We look forward to seeing all that our community shares with our new social media GIFs."

#SanJoseLove Season begins today and GIFs are available for use immediately. More information can be found at sanjose.org/sanjoselove/season. Follow Visit San Jose at @visitsanjose and #sanjoselove.

Visit San Jose is the destination marketing organization (DMO) for the city to increase tourism's economic impact to San Jose through destination development and brand strategy.

