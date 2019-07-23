Visit San Jose Welcomes Matthew Martinucci as Vice President of Sales & Destination Services

Martinucci leads the Visit San Jose Sales department to advance the city as a vital business destination. He joins Senior Management at Team San Jose, Visit San Jose's parent company. Team San Jose manages the San Jose McEnery Convention Center and four city-owned cultural theaters – California Theatre, the Center for the Performing Arts, Montgomery Theater, and the San Jose Civic.

Under Martinucci's leadership, Visit San Jose provides a turnkey experience for all meeting planners and visiting attendees, from booking until conclusion of the event. With multiple lines of business under one roof, Martinucci can streamline strategies that better position San Jose as the premier meetings destination for Silicon Valley.

"I'm very excited to be joining the successful team at Visit San Jose," says Martinucci. "I'm looking forward to build upon our San Jose name recognition in the meetings industry and solidifying our already strong relationship with our hotel partners."

"We are thrilled to have Matthew join our organization as the VP of Sales & Destination Services," says Karolyn Kirchgesler, CEO of Team San Jose. "This position is an integral part of our senior leadership team. Based on Matthew's years of leadership experience and the positive feedback we received throughout the search process, we knew he was the right fit for our organization. Throughout the interview process, it became clear quickly that Matthew exhibited a strong ability to think strategically, and that is especially important to a blended organizational model like ours."

Martinucci is an industry veteran with more than 20 years of hospitality experience. He was most recently the VP of Sales & Marketing at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa. He brings with him an extensive career in Sales leadership positions at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Destination Hotels & Resorts, and Marriott International.

Matthew was born and raised in New York City and holds a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service (BSFS) from Georgetown University.

ABOUT VISIT SAN JOSE

Visit San Jose is the destination marketing organization (DMO) for the city to increase tourism's economic impact to San Jose through destination development and brand strategy. Its parent company, Team San Jose, is an innovative partnership unifying the San Jose Convention and Visitors Bureau, hotels, arts, community business leaders, labor and public venues to deliver an exceptional visitor experience and serve as the gateway to San Jose as a destination. Team San Jose manages and operates the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, South Hall, and arts and entertainment venues including the California Theatre, the Center for Performing Arts, Montgomery Theater, and San Jose Civic. In addition, Team San Jose created and operates a full-service catering facility that serves as the official caterer in all TSJ managed venues and is a UPS Franchisee. Team San Jose is a non-profit, economic development organization and the primary driver in generating economic impact to San Jose's local economy through leisure and business travel. For more information, visit www.sanjose.org.

Hi-Res Imagery Available: bit.ly/sanjose_vpsales

CONTACT

Frances Wong, Director of Communications, Visit San Jose

E: fwong@sanjose.org D: (408) 792-4119 C: (510) 396-8367

SOURCE Visit San Jose

Related Links

http://www.sanjose.org

