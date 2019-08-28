Visit Sarasota County Launches Program with Industry Partners, "Sarasota Big Pass"

"September is typically the slowest month of the year for local businesses, so VSC has been working closely with its partners to develop a consumer-centric program that benefits both the industry and customers," said Virginia Haley. "Sarasota Big Pass is a result of those efforts. With so many great deals, we are hoping to gain a lot of interest and traction in its inaugural year."

Consumers can view and print the deals online or pick up a pass at VSC's Visitor Information Centers. For the full list of deals, head to www.SarasotaBigPass.com.

Sarasota Big Pass FAQ

What Is Sarasota Big Pass?

Sarasota Big Pass is a discount program that is valid at participating businesses in Sarasota County. The pass is good for one discount per person, per transaction and there is no limit on the amount of times you can redeem the deals.

How Can I Get a Pass?

You do not need to have a physical pass to redeem the deals. All the deals offered as part of the Sarasota Big Pass program are available to view at www.SarasotaBigPass.com. Or, if you prefer, you can pick up a physical pass in person at one of our official Sarasota County Visitor Information Centers around the County:

Downtown Sarasota (inside the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce)

Address: 1945 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota, FL 34236

Phone: 941-706-1253

Hours: Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Venice Center (inside the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce):

Address: 597 S Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34285

Phone: 941-706-1253

Hours: Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport Welcome Center (located at Baggage Claim):

Address: 6000 Airport Circle, Sarasota, FL 34243

Hours: Accessible 24/7; staffed daily 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

How Do I Redeem the Deals?

To redeem these deals, show the print or digital version of the pass at participating businesses or mention the "Sarasota Big Pass" program. There may be limitations to the deals. Please visit www.SarasotaBigPass.com and review the deal listing for additional information for each offer.

How Can I Search for Deals?

Go to www.SarasotaBigPass.com to browse the full list of deals from participating attractions, restaurants, hotels, shops and other businesses. There you can see what they're offering and how you can take advantage of it. You will also be able to filter those results by the type of deal (BOGO, 25% off or $5 off).

A Picture Says a Thousand Words

Don't forget to show off your savings to friends and family on social media! If you include the hashtag #SarasotaBigPass in your post, VSC may put a spotlight on you and your group!

About Sarasota County

Visit Sarasota County (VSC) leads and supports the tourism industry in Sarasota County by providing the highest quality, and most innovative, marketing programs and promotions to ensure the continued growth of tourism and travel from visitors around the world. It is the mission of VSC is to make Sarasota County the must experience destination on Florida's Gulf Coast. To learn more, visit www.visitsarasota.com.

SOURCE Visit Sarasota County

Related Links

http://www.visitsarasota.com

