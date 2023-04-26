Visit Sarasota County Set to Celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week with Interactive Event

Visit Sarasota County will host a fun and interactive evening to help commemorate the 40th anniversary of National Travel and Tourism Week

SARASOTA, Fla., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Travel and Tourism Week is an annual celebration that seeks to highlight the U.S. travel community and the role travel plays across America. On May 8 from 4:30 to 6:30 pm, ticketholders have an opportunity to attend an exciting evening event that will observe the week that is dedicated to traveling and hospitality. The event will be hosted by Visit Sarasota County (VSC) and held at The Hyatt Regency Sarasota located at 1000 Blvd. of the Arts, Sarasota, FL 34236.

The event will consist of trivia, music, games and giveaways. This year, there will also be samples from several restaurants who will be participating in the upcoming Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week as well. VSC will honor those who continue to keep the tourism industry stimulating, creative, and moving forward.

This year, VSC will honor Michael Klauber as the recipient of the 2023 Voice of Sarasota Tourism award at the event, noting the impact he has had on the community. Klauber is the co-owner of Michael's On East restaurant as well as a wine professional who has significantly influenced the Sarasota tourism community over the years.

VSC's current sponsors for the event include Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority, Miles Partnership, Virginia Haley, Beachside Management, TJM Communications and Sarasota County Transit. Sponsorship opportunities range from $1,000 to $5,000 and can be purchased now. Tickets are on sale and begin at $75.00. Become a sponsor or purchase tickets here: https://visitsarasotacounty.ticketspice.com/visit-Sarasota-county-2023-national-travel-tourism-week-event?fbclid=IwAR3C0N5HDON9GWF7MIS078Dj9k1q9JT__bgVnGhsQM3HTpB8GoymU8foPH4

About Visit Sarasota County

Visit Sarasota County leads and supports the tourism industry in Sarasota County by providing the highest quality, and most innovative, marketing programs and promotions to ensure the continued growth of tourism and travel from visitors around the world. The mission of VSC is to make Sarasota County a better place by promoting our community on the world stage. To learn more, visit www.visitsarasota.com.

SOURCE Visit Sarasota County