Visit Seattle Appoints B-Engaged to Lead Football Strategy Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Seattle has appointed leading sports marketing agency B-Engaged to deliver its global football strategy in the build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Seattle, one of the tournament's official host cities, will play a central role in showcasing its unique culture, creativity, and passion for the game.

Seattle

B-Engaged will develop and activate Visit Seattle's football-led campaigns across international markets, helping to position the city as a must-visit destination for global fans traveling for the tournament.

The agency will be responsible for building media partnerships, creating authentic football content, and connecting Seattle with audiences across Europe and Asia in the lead-up to FIFA World Cup.

With a track record of building global campaigns with leading athletes, clubs, and brands, B-Engaged will help Visit Seattle harness the power of football to engage fans before and during the tournament, ensuring Seattle stands out as a premier destination at the heart of the World Cup.

"Seattle has one of the most exciting and passionate football cultures in the U.S., and the World Cup offers an incredible opportunity to share that story on a global scale, said Michelle Tierney, CRO of B-Engaged. Our role is to connect Seattle with fans everywhere through innovative campaigns, partnerships, and content that celebrate both the city and the game."

Seattle, a city celebrated for its rich sporting legacy and one of the most passionate football fan bases in the United States, is set to shine on the global stage as a FIFA World Cup host city. Visitors will be welcomed into an atmosphere that blends a world-class stadium with vibrant neighborhoods, dynamic cultural offerings, and breathtaking natural scenery—making Seattle an unforgettable destination both on and off the pitch.

"Football unites the world, and Seattle is proud to be part of that story, said Stephanie Byington, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Visit Seattle. Through our partnership with B-Engaged, we're opening our arms to fans from every corner of the globe for the World Cup. Seattle is more than a destination—it's an experience: stunning natural beauty, bold creativity and fun, and a passion for the game that runs deep. We can't wait to share our city's heart with the world."

About B-Engaged

Founded in 2016 by professional footballer and environmental advocate Héctor Bellerín, B-Engaged is a global sports marketing agency headquartered in London. The agency specialises in humanising athletes and delivering innovative marketing solutions that connect global audiences with the world of sport. Visit www.b-engaged.co.uk

About Visit Seattle

Visit Seattle has served as the official destination marketing organization (DMO) for Seattle and King County for more than 50 years. A 501(c)(6) organization, Visit Seattle enhances the economic prosperity of the region through global destination branding along with competitive programs and campaigns in leisure travel marketing, convention sales, and overseas tourism development. Visit visitseattle.org .

