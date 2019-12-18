Visit SLO CAL Announces Lisa Verbeck As New Chief Marketing Officer

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit SLO CAL, the non-profit countywide destination marketing and management organization for San Luis Obispo County, announces the appointment of Lisa Verbeck as chief marketing officer (CMO).

A vital member of the leadership team, Verbeck will drive the marketing vision and strategy for Visit SLO CAL and play a major role in the organization's growth. She will manage the organization's $2.9 million marketing budget, planning and executing Visit SLO CAL's compelling marketing, branding and communications strategy to increase awareness and drive demand for visitation to SLO CAL® in both domestic and international markets.

A highly accomplished and collaborative senior marketing executive, Verbeck brings to the role 20 years of experience in destination marketing, communications and leading teams. Since 2008, she has served as Director of Marketing, The Americas for Tourism Australia, overseeing a $10 million consumer marketing budget in U.S., Canada and Brazil.

"Coming from Tourism Australia, Lisa brings great depth and experience to Visit SLO CAL in developing and implementing marketing strategy for a large region that works with multiple municipalities," said Chuck Davison, president and CEO at Visit SLO CAL. "With the pending renewal of the countywide Tourism Marketing District and increased tourism funding, Lisa's expertise in destination marketing and branding is perfectly suited to advance awareness of the destination and elevate the organization's work on behalf of our lodging investors and our community."

Started in 2015, Visit SLO CAL has been at the forefront of increasing visitor growth (10.2 percent in last five years) and spending (6.2 percent in 2018), through smart initiatives including completing the first countywide destination management strategy and helping to secure 10 new flights to six new markets in the last three years. Tourism is the 2nd largest industry in the San Luis Obispo County, putting 20,680 industry professionals to work throughout the county each day.

"This is an extremely exciting time at Visit SLO CAL and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to build on its success in telling the San Luis Obispo County story," said Lisa Verbeck, chief marketing officer for Visit SLO CAL. "I look forward to working with Chuck Davison, the marketing committee and Visit SLO CAL partners to continue to inspire travelers to come and explore this incredible Central Coast destination."

Located along California's Central Coast along Highway 1, SLO CAL is a destination that encourages exploration and discovery. With 315 days of sunshine, 80 miles of enchanting coastline and beaches and the third largest wine region in the state, SLO CAL brings together the best of the Golden State. Outdoor adventurers will find an endless array of quintessentially California activities. SLO CAL is also home to some of California's most famous must-visits – Hearst Castle, William Randolph Hearst's iconic San Simeon home, the historic Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosao and the gorgeous stretch of sand known as Pismo Beach. Whether you're looking for a long, relaxing weekend or an action-packed, multi-day getaway, a SLO CAL experience is California dreaming at its finest.

About Visit SLO CAL: Visit SLO CAL is the non-profit countywide destination marketing and management organization. Its goal is to promote SLO CAL (San Luis Obispo County) through marketing, advertising, public relations, group sales, promotions, events and sponsorship – branding the region as a preferred destination for regional, national and international travelers. Visit SLO CAL works in partnership with tourism-related businesses and organizations to create a unified marketing approach that promotes the unique assets of the county. For more information, visit SLOCAL.com.

Contact:

Deborah Park

deborah.park@turnerpr.com

SOURCE Visit SLO CAL

Related Links

https://www.slocal.com

