Visit St. Pete/Clearwater Partners with Buxton to Gain Visitor Insights

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit St. Pete/Clearwater, Pinellas County's destination marketing organization, will leverage Buxton's consumer intelligence technology to gain in-depth insights on visitors to the region. Buxton's best-in-class visitor analytics will allow the organization to better understand who is visiting the region's beaches, downtown areas and other cultural attractions, as well as understand how to reach additional future visitors.

"Visit St. Pete/Clearwater is excited to work with Buxton to welcome travelers from all around the country to our beautiful beaches, museums and other attractions," said Steve Hayes, president and CEO of Visit St. Pete/Clearwater. "Knowing where these visitors come from and who they are will help us create strategic marketing campaigns in both existing and new markets, which is key for rebounding our tourism sector after the pandemic."

"Buxton is pleased to support Visit St. Pete/Clearwater in its efforts to gain deeper knowledge of its visitors and enhance its ability to communicate with potential travelers," said Kim Norcross, director in Buxton's platform sales division. "Buxton's powerful technology and extensive household-level datasets will supplement the organization's existing insights and inform important marketing and development decisions as consumers begin traveling again."

In addition to having access to SCOUT, Buxton's proprietary web-based mapping application, Visit St. Pete/Clearwater will also utilize Mobilytics, Buxton's visitor foot traffic intelligence application. For more information about how your community can use Buxton's technology to implement retail and tourism development strategies, like the hundreds of communities nationwide that Buxton has worked with, please visit https://buxtonco.com/platform/public-sector.

About Visit St. Pete/Clearwater

Visit St. Pete/Clearwater is the official destination organization for Pinellas County. Our mission is to develop and implement innovative global sales and marketing initiatives that will bring sustainable visitation to the destination for the economic benefit of the residents and businesses of Pinellas County and its No. 1 employer – tourism. This industry brings in 12 million visitors who spend $3.6 billion in the local economy, generating more than $219 million in local taxes and supporting over 65,000 jobs for residents.

About Buxton

Many things have changed since Buxton's founding in 1994, but one mission remains the same: the commitment to helping businesses make data-driven decisions by better understanding consumers and critical markets. Today, Buxton's consumer intelligence technology and custom analytics solutions help clients to make the right site selection decisions, recruit tenants with ease, create economic development strategies, optimize real estate portfolios, enhance marketing campaign effectiveness, and more. Learn how the Buxton ecosystem of solutions can make a difference in your organization at www.buxtonco.com.

