Visit Sweden USA: Stockholm Fashion Week Canceled Itself for Sustainability Reasons; Next Steps to be Announced in NYC on November 21
Nov 14, 2019, 06:13 ET
HELSINKI, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swedish Fashion Council recently canceled Stockholm Fashion Week in the name of sustainability. Stockholm - the "sustainable fashion capital of the world" – wanted to change the way the world produces, purchases and consumes clothes. Now the Swedish Fashion Council will announce their strategy for influencing the global fashion industry towards more sustainable practices at the Sustainable Fashion Forum, presented by the Swedish-American Chamber of Commerce in New York on November 21.
"If the industry should have a chance to survive together with the planet, it must self-disrupt. Sticking your head in the sand does not make the problem go away, neither does the traditional Fashion Week format. In order to make the transformation towards becoming sustainable, the industry needs support, new tools, and platforms that extend across industries as well as national borders," said Jennie Rosén, CEO of Swedish Fashion Council, at the time of the cancellation.
Jennie Rosén is a featured speaker at the Sustainable Fashion Forum, together with other Swedish as well as American industry players including the Fashion Institute of Technology, H&M, Fjällräven, Nudie Jeans, Fashion Innovation Center, Swedish Fashion District, The Swedish Villa, Gudrun Sjödén, Re:newcell, and SpinDye. These experts in fashion, fashion tech, and innovation have a proven positive impact on the industry and are inspiring sustainable production and consumption habits around the world.
To register, please email contact information, title, and outlet to sofia@wagstaffmktg.com. For more information or to schedule interviews, email Melinda Martino at melinda.martino@visitsweden.com
The Sustainable Fashion Forum is presented in partnership with Visit Sweden, Invest Stockholm, Visit Stockholm, the Consulate General of Sweden in New York, The Swedish Villa, Fjällräven, Nudie Jeans, Gudrun Sjödén, Re:newcell, UBS, We are Spindye, and Arctic Design of Sweden.
Sustainable Fashion Forum
November 21, 4:30 PM-9:00 PM
The Swedish-American Chamber of Commerce
900 Third Avenue
New York, NY
Photo: Markus Spiske
Contacts
Melinda Martino
Senior PR Manager
+1-917-340-9330
melinda.martino@visitsweden.com
SOURCE Visit Sweden USA
