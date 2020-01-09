Visit the FrieslandCampina Booth and Check out the Two Redesign Launches of a Dutch Masterpiece and Gayo Azul

PARAMUS, N.J., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO:

FrieslandCampina , Paramus NJ , the world's largest producer of Gouda and Dutch cheese and one the largest U.S. importer of Specialty Cheeses, showcase their diverse and exciting cheese brands from the Netherlands , UK, Denmark , Australia , Ireland and other countries

FrieslandCampina is a company rich in heritage, with deep roots in Dutch culture, and a history of selling products across the globe for a century and in the U.S. for the over fifty years

See the complete "Rebrand" with updated packaging of FrieslandCampina brands A Dutch Masterpiece® and Gayo Azul®!

and Check out FrieslandCampina's entire rich portfolio includes over a dozen cheese brands including Dutch made Kroon®, Melkbus®, Parrano®, Frico®, and U.K brands Wyke Farms® and Organic Kingdom®

WHAT:

Learn about FrieslandCampina and their rich portfolio of over a dozen cheese brands from across the globe and see the "face lift" on Brands:

A Dutch Masterpiece

See beautiful new packaging with updated look and feel of the award winning cheese that is a work of art ; A Dutch Masterpiece .

. Taste the classic but unique A Dutch Masterpiece, a collection of four premium mature cheeses that have won excellence awards around the world thanks to exclusive recipes and commitment to the art of traditional Dutch cheesemaking

Rembrandt- Traditionally ripened for one year this award-winning Extra Aged Dutch Cheese has a firm texture and a robust flavor and an exceptional taste.

Vincent - Where Gouda Meets Parmesan, this rich sweet tasting fully ripened Dutch Cheese releases pleasant characteristic bursts of flavor with every bite.

Frans Hals - A rich aged Dutch goat cheese that is naturally matured up to six months. Frans Hals is made from 100% goat's milk to create a unique full-bodied taste and delicate aroma.

Vermeer - Traditionally ripened for six months this award-winning aged Dutch Gouda cheese has a delicate fruity taste with a delightful flavor. Vermeer contains less fat less salt than classic Gouda Cheeses.

Each cheese in the range is made from the best milk of our dairy farmers and has its own unique recipe and ripening process. This results in a distinctive and refined texture taste and flavor. The Dutch Masterpiece family has won many international awards both with the Rembrandt (2004) and the Vermeer (2012) voted best cheese in the world at the World Championship Contest in the USA .

Gayo Azul

Gayo Azul is a Hispanic Cheese with a Dutch Influence.

Gayo Azul has a rich heritage in the Caribbean dating back to the early 1900s. Gayo Azul offers a range of traditional Dutch cheeses as well as fresh white cheeses made with only fresh and natural ingredients.

New website launched in December 2019: https://www.gayoazul.com/

Taste Gayo Azul varieties including:

varieties including: Red Wax Gouda : An award winning and beloved cheese Gayo Azul Red Wax Gouda is a true fan-favorite. Imported from the Netherlands this young cheese carries over the rooted traditions of Dutch cheesemaking. Made with whole milk it has a rich buttery and slightly sweet flavor. It slices shreds and melts very well. It is excellent on a cheeseboard in a casserole as a topping or used in sauces and soups.

Edam : Made with part skim milk it is firmer than Gouda with a rich buttery flavor and a smooth creamy texture. Easy to slice for sandwiches shred in baking dishes and cube in salads and vegetable dishes. Goes very well with cherries melons apricots and peaches. Imported from the Netherlands .

Edam Mature: An award winning and beloved cheese with a rich buttery and slightly sweet flavor. It slices shreds and melts very well. It is excellent on a cheeseboard in a casserole as a topping or used in sauces and soups.

Queso Blanco : a fresh white cow's milk cheese with a slightly salty and mild flavor. Its young age creates an irresistibly creamy yet crumbly texture that holds shape well making it ideal for grilling. Queso Blanco can be served on its own with a sprinkle of fresh lemon juice and pepper. It is also perfect when crumbled to complement any soup salad or rice and beans. It is great served as a table cheese with fresh fruit marmalade or a chutney.

Queso Para Freir : a fresh white cow's milk cheese with a slightly salty and mild flavor. A young cheese with a firm texture. The cheese is both creamy and crumbly and holds its shape well making it ideal for grilling. Queso Para Freir is commonly used for frying and is appreciated for its high melting point and mild flavor. Once can fry pan sear or grill the cheese which softens the cheese but leaves with an unmelted interior holding it shape. A slice of this cheese goes well with sandwiches baked dishes and is great crumbled on fruits and salads.

Cheese Slices :

WHEN/WHERE:

Winter Fancy Food Show

Booth 2151

January 19th-21st

Meet Debbie Seife, Marketing Director FrieslandCampina North America for interviews and samples at the booth.

