Visit TigerConnect Lounge at HIMSS21

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TigerConnect, healthcare's most adopted platform for advanced care team collaboration and clinical integrations, will exhibit virtually at HIMSS21 in Las Vegas next month.

"We look forward to engaging with our customers and the broader healthcare industry each year at HIMSS," said TigerConnect Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Brad Brooks. "But with the uptick in COVID-19 cases across the country, out of an abundance of caution, we made the call to attend virtually this go round."

For those attending HIMSS21 in person, TigerConnect is pleased to host the "TigerConnect Lounge" in exhibit hall booth 5925. Attendees can scan a QR code to schedule virtual meetings with TigerConnect leaders or learn about the newly enhanced TigerConnect clinical collaboration portfolio. For show-weary feet, attendees can find a spot in the lounge to socially distance and relax during the event.

"TigerConnect looks forward to connecting with our customers again at HIMSS22 in Orlando coming up in March," Brooks said.

About TigerConnect, Inc.

TigerConnect transforms healthcare with the industry's most widely adopted clinical collaboration platform – uniquely modernizing the way doctors, nurses, care teams, patients and data connect. With solutions spanning care communication, patient engagement, scheduling, alarm notifications, nurse call and more, TigerConnect accelerates productivity, reduces costs, and improves patient outcomes, safely and securely. Trusted by more than 7,000 healthcare organizations for user-friendly yet enterprise-ready solutions, TigerConnect delivers 99.99% verifiable uptime for more than 10 million messages each day. To learn more about TigerConnect, visit www.tigerconnect.com .

