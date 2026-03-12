Visit West Hollywood Launches "Unmistakably West Hollywood" Campaign and Debuts Reimagined VisitWestHollywood.com

Unmistakably West Hollywood is rooted in a simple truth: there's a feeling you get when you stay in West Hollywood that can't be found anywhere else.

"There's simply no place that delivers West Hollywood's energy and intimacy at the same time," says Jeff Morris, Chief Marketing Officer of Visit West Hollywood. "It's not just about what you can do in West Hollywood – it's about how it feels to wake up, step outside your hotel, and instantly be at the center of culture. There is no city quite like West Hollywood, where world-class dining, cutting-edge wellness, one-of-a-kind shopping, and legendary entertainment exist within steps of each other. Iconic, welcoming, and endlessly alive, West Hollywood doesn't follow trends, it defines them. As Morris notes, "That rare blend of cultural edge and effortless sophistication is what makes West Hollywood entirely its own."

Rolling out across digital display, print media, OOH billboards, social media, paid media, creative partnerships and connected TV, the integrated marketing campaign showcases the culinary, wellness, retail, entertainment, and inclusivity pillars that draw like-minded visitors on an annual basis. Each touchpoint reinforces what visitors already know and what first-time travelers quickly discover: West Hollywood delivers a concentration of culture and character unmatched anywhere else. Unmistakably West Hollywood showcases the distinctive spirit and unforgettable moments that only WeHo can deliver. Moments that will make you love your stay in L.A. when you book at VisitWestHollywood.com .

Supporting the integrated brand campaign is the debut of a completely redesigned VisitWestHollywood.com website, built to reflect the same forward-thinking spirit as the city itself. The new site introduces all-new AI-powered trip planning tools from industry-leading AI platform Mindtrip, making personalized itinerary building seamless, while guiding visitors to experiences tailored to their interests and specific to their needs, whether that's a wellness-focused weekend, a world-class culinary exploration, or an entertainment-filled escape. A new, enhanced events backend allows VisitWestHollywood.com to efficiently showcase an expanded and continually refreshed calendar of city and countywide happenings, ensuring travelers have real-time access to the most relevant experiences during their West Hollywood stay. VisitWestHollywood.com 's elevated design, immersive storytelling, and mobile-first functionality make planning a trip intuitive, dynamic, and visually compelling.

Together, the Unmistakably West Hollywood campaign and the new VisitWestHollywood.com reflect a bold investment in storytelling and innovation, reinforcing West Hollywood's position as a global cultural capital while making it easier than ever to experience.

Some destinations are memorable. West Hollywood is unmistakable.

To learn more, go to: VisitWestHollywood.com .

About Visit West Hollywood

Visit West Hollywood is the official marketing organization that invites visitors to West Hollywood, California, a walkable, 1.9 square mile city in the heart of Los Angeles. Located at the base of the Hollywood Hills and adjacent to Beverly Hills, West Hollywood is a creative and progressive city that embodies the quintessential L.A. lifestyle. West Hollywood is home to 21 hotels and comprises four main districts: the world-famous Sunset Strip with unparalleled nightlife; Santa Monica Boulevard, part of historic Route 66 and a vibrant, eclectic corridor; the Rainbow District, a global epicenter of LGBTQ+ culture and nightlife; and the Design District, known for its sought-after shopping and dining. West Hollywood enjoys a year-round moderate climate and thanks to its prime location and hip atmosphere, West Hollywood serves as home and playground to many celebrities. Follow us on Facebook ( @westhollywood ) and Instagram ( @visitweho ). For more information, please go to: VisitWestHollywood.com .

Media Contact

Ballantines PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Visit West Hollywood