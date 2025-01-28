VisitBritain launches screen tourism campaign in United States with blockbuster-inspired film

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To inspire visitors from the United States (U.S.) to choose Britain for their next trip and to explore more of its nations and regions, national tourism agency VisitBritain has this week launched a global screen tourism campaign, kicking off with a blockbuster-inspired short film that sees Britain as the star of the show.

The campaign 'Starring GREAT Britain' rolls out internationally this week with a launch film drawing on iconic film and TV moments from Mission: Impossible to Bridget Jones; Spider-Man to Succession; House of the Dragon to Harry Potter; Paddington to Fast & Furious to Mary Poppins Returns and more. The film takes viewers on a cinematic journey through Britain, giving them a front row seat to the destinations at the heart of the on-screen action.

The launch film, directed by Academy Award-winning British director Tom Hooper, is supported by a wider advertising campaign which goes live this week across the U.S. as well as in Australia, France, Germany, and the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries.

The campaign comes as VisitBritain's screen tourism research shows that 88% of visitors surveyed from the U.S. are keen to visit film and TV locations during a trip to the UK.

Tourism Minister Sir Chris Bryant said:

"Many of the moments that took your breath away in the cinema were filmed in the United Kingdom. Stunning scenery, amazing cityscapes and great cinematic talent have combined over the years in a truly exceptional way. We want visitors from home and abroad to experience them first-hand by immersing themselves in the scenery and locations made famous thanks to film and TV."

"Our tourism industry is already worth £74 billion to the economy and this campaign will help drive more growth by encouraging millions of tourists to visit even more parts of our breathtaking country."

"Supporting our Plan for Change, this will help to boost visitor numbers and spend, create opportunity in local communities and set the scene for the UK's thriving visitor economy for years to come."

VisitBritain CEO Patricia Yates said:

"Britain's destinations are the star of the show as we harness the powerful draw of screen tourism to attract visitors from the U.S., our largest and most valuable inbound market, and drive their spending across our nations and regions, boosting local economies. Using film and TV as the hook we're telling the story of Britain today, showcasing our dynamic and diverse destinations and putting our welcome centre-stage."

"Films, TV and tourism have a lot in common. They bring people together and they can transport us to new places, experiences and adventures. From exploring our vibrant cities, world-class attractions and stunning countryside, the backdrop to so many iconic filming locations, to enjoying our exciting contemporary culture and hospitality, Starring GREAT Britain inspires our visitors from the U.S. to put themselves in the picture, discover more and book a trip to Britain right now."

The first phase of the international advertising campaign got underway from 20 January and runs until the end of March 2025 and is part of a longer-term screen tourism focus by VisitBritain.

As well as the launch film, the multi-media advertising campaign in the U.S. uses a mix of channels to showcase destinations across England, Scotland and Wales as the backdrop to great stories, action and adventure. People will see the campaign on prominent billboards in the U.S. and included in branded content across digital media and premium streaming channels.

The advertising also directs viewers to a screen-tourism hub on VisitBritain's global consumer website with itineraries themed around film genres from romance to fantasy, action to adventure, encouraging visitors to broaden their itineraries, discover more regional destinations and stay longer. A digital map links to film-inspired locations, attractions and experiences across the nations and regions.

To amplify the campaign and drive bookings, VisitBritain is working with partners including Expedia Group in the U.S. In February, marketing activity through VisitBritain's GREAT Gateway Innovation Fund kicks off in the U.S. to boost inbound visits through regional gateways.

As part of VisitBritain's 'Showcase Britain' event this month, top travel trade from the U.S. undertook a tailored film-inspired visit to the North East of England exploring the latest tourism products and experiences to get those sold in international markets and on the itineraries of future visitors. Their itinerary featured a visit to Alnwick Castle , famously known as the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the first two Harry Potter films, as well as Beamish, The Living Museum of the North , celebrated as a prominent backdrop in Downton Abbey.

A range of resources are also available for travel trade in the U.S. on VisitBritain's trade website, from images inspired by film and TV locations and genres, products available to book through the VisitBritain Shop and itineraries featuring trade-bookable product.

VisitBritain has invited tourism businesses, attractions and destinations across Britain to get involved in the campaign by sharing local screen tourism experiences across their own channels using #StarringGreatBritain.

VisitBritain is also working with the British Film Commission to boost screen tourism across the nations and regions. Tourism and the creative industries are growth industries. The UK's capacity to host major film and TV productions, and its world class production offer, boosts the range of screen-related visitor experiences and locations, driving economic growth and strengthening perceptions of Britain globally as a place to visit and invest. Research shows that those who have visited the UK are 16% more likely to invest in its businesses, products and services.

The 'Starring GREAT Britain' campaign, part of the UK Government's GREAT campaign, has been developed working in close collaboration with the national tourism boards of England (VisitEngland), Scotland (VisitScotland), Wales (Visit Wales) as well as London & Partners.

VisitBritain's latest forecast estimates 5.5 million visits from the U.S. to the UK in 2025 with those visitors spending £6.5 billion on their trips.

Notes to editors:

About the launch film:

Launch film created in collaboration with:

Disney, Netflix, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, STUDIOCANAL, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros, Discovery.

The full list of locations from films and TV shows featured in the launch film are below:

London:

Mary Poppins Returns: Location: London (scene was shot in Shepperton Studios).

Mission: Impossible – Fallout: Location: St Pauls.

Notting Hill: Location: Kenwood House.

Paddington: Location: Portobello Road (in the sky).

Sherlock Holmes: Location: Houses of Parliament and the Thames.

Spider-Man: Far From Home: Location: Tower Bridge.

England:

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason: Location: Headcorn Aerodrome in Ashford, Kent.

Bridgerton: Location: West Wycombe Park, Buckinghamshire.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom: Location: Cragside, Northumberland.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning: Location: Lake District, Cumbria.

Paddington 2: Location: Countryside at Ullswater, Cumbria.

Succession: Location: Eastnor Castle, Herefordshire.

Wales:

House of the Dragon: Location: Anglesey, North Wales.

Scotland:

F9: Location: Edinburgh, Lowlands.

Harry Potter & the Prisoner of Azkaban: Location: Loch Shiel, Highlands.

The list of destinations featured in the tourism elements of the launch film are below:

London:

Open Top Bus tour on Tower Bridge, Thames River Boats tour on Thames.

England: Stately garden and home visit and afternoon tea at Lyme Park, Cheshire. Aerial countryside of Lake District.

Scotland: Birdwatching, mountain biking, yoga paddleboarding at Loch Lomond, Highlands. Note: Heritage train film scene filmed in London.

Wales: Horseback riding and ice creams on beach at Traeth Morfa Bychan (Black Rock Sands).

Images from films from the wider VisitBritain campaign: (available to download, see instructions below):

Rivals: Location: Neston Park, England.

Mary Poppins Returns: Location: London.

Paddington: Location: London.

House of the Dragon: Location: Anglesey, North Wales.

Further information:

A selection of downloadable assets including jpeg images from the wider Starring GREAT Britain campaign are available on VisitBritain's Asset Library. The campaign assets can be accessed here: https://assets.visitbritain.org/join-teambox?shareCode=20d17b60-221b-438d-8c34-958690e6ccde&isReadonly=true and to our wider film and TV collection here: https://assets.visitbritain.org/search?f%5BcollectionTags%5D%5B0%5D=Themed%20Collections%3EFilm%20and%20TV

NB: To download images, if you are not already registered to VisitBritain's Asset Library, you will need to register here: https://assets.visitbritain.org/. Please quote 'SGB' in the 'purpose field' on the user registration form.' If you are already registered, you will need to login to access the images. If you have any problems with your registration, please email [email protected]. The team is on stand-by to assist.

The full-length campaign launch film for Starring GREAT Britain is available at this link on YouTube: https://youtu.be/ezrfJus7f3g?si=qaZ_JTxkKqxnn30w . Further 15 and 30 second 'cut downs' from the full- length campaign launch film can also be accessed on a playlist on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQ0zk4tPwKCmtIZ_MhSDDLZQZd7WeafrJ

can also be accessed on a playlist on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQ0zk4tPwKCmtIZ_MhSDDLZQZd7WeafrJ More information about VisitBritain's work with the British Film Commission is available on VisitBritain's website here: VisitBritain and British Film Commission sign Memorandum of Understanding to boost screen tourism across the UK | VisitBritain.org

The 'Starring GREAT Britain' creative advertising campaign was developed with Pablo Creative Agency, OMD Media Agency OmniGOV and global creative production agency Tag Worldwide.

The source of the research re: "those who have visited the UK are 16% more likely to invest in its businesses, products and services" is from the 2024 Nation Brands Index.

For more information about the UK Government's GREAT campaign see: https://www.greatcampaign.com

