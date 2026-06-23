Visiting Angels Announces 2026 National Caregiver of the Year

West Virginia Caregiver Recognized for Compassionate Service, Mentorship and Professional Excellence

BRYN MAWR, Pa., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visiting Angels, America's choice in home care, is proud to announce Tiffany Moon of Visiting Angels Charleston, WV, owned by Les DeFelice and Connie Nelson, as its 2026 National Caregiver of the Year. Now in its seventh year, this award celebrates a caregiver who provides compassionate, professional support that helps seniors and vulnerable individuals remain safe, comfortable, and independent in their own homes. She was selected from more than 100 nominations submitted nationwide.

Tiffany Moon, Visiting Angels Charleston, WV. L-R: Lee & Letty Inabinet (Finalist Eddie Thomas from Northeast San Antonia, TX), Ashley Rinehart & Connie Nelson (Winner Tiffany Moon from Charlestown, WV), Founder & CEO Larry Meigs, Karen Woodrow & Larry Michel (Finalist Amanda Williams from Chelmsford, MA) and President Scott Parrish

A caregiver with Visiting Angels since 2019, Moon was honored for her exemplary work and dedication to mentorship, guiding nearly 100 fellow caregivers through the program over the past seven years.

"Tiffany embodies everything Visiting Angels aims to demonstrate, namely compassion, professionalism, and providing a genuine human connection to our clients," said Scott Parrish, President of Visiting Angels. "Her kindness and empathy are exactly what every family hopes to find in the person caring for their loved ones, and we're happy to recognize her outstanding efforts."

"It's extremely important to acknowledge and celebrate the people who make Visiting Angels special, and Tiffany is a true embodiment of everything we stand for," said Larry Meigs, Founder and CEO. "At Visiting Angels, our mission is built on generosity, humility, relationships, passion, service, and excellence — and for seven years, Tiffany has brought every one of those values to life. We're proud to honor her as our 2026 National Caregiver of the Year."

As part of her recognition, Moon received a $10,000 prize and was honored recently at the Visiting Angels annual conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"I feel so honored to be named Caregiver of the Year," Moon said. "This recognition means more to me than words can express. I truly love my job, the people I work with, and the families I have the privilege of serving every day. Coming alongside families during some of life's most challenging moments and being the support they need is an incredible blessing. Knowing I can help ease a burden and make someone's day a little brighter truly fills my soul. Thank you, Visiting Angels, for this incredible honor and for allowing me to do what I love every day."

Amanda Williams of Visiting Angels Chelmsford, MA, owned by Larry Michel and Karen Woodrow, and Eddie Thomas of Visiting Angels Northeast San Antonio, TX, owned by Lee and Letty Inabinet, were also honored as 2026 National Caregiver of the Year Finalists. Both individuals received a $5,000 prize and even semi-finalists were each awarded $1,000 in recognition of their outstanding work.

Visiting Angels is committed to supporting caregivers by providing guidance, ongoing training, and resources to help them excel in their roles. By fostering a supportive, collaborative environment, the organization helps caregivers, clients, and families it serves.

For more information, please visit www.visitingangels.com.

About Visiting Angels

Visiting Angels is America's leading, most respected network of non-medical senior home care agencies. For more than 25 years, Visiting Angels has provided exceptional home care to families across the country. With over 600 offices throughout the United States, UK, and Mexico and a deep commitment to enhancing the quality of life for seniors, they offer comprehensive in-home care tailored to the unique needs of each individual. Visit www.visitingangels.com for more information. Follow Visiting Angels on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Visiting Angels