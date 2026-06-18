Visiting Angels Appoints Scott Parrish as President

Long-Tenured Executive Tapped to Lead "America's Choice in Home Care" into Its Next Chapter

BRYN MAWR, Pa., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visiting Angels, the nation's leading senior home care provider, has appointed Scott Parrish as its new President. After nearly two decades of building the brand from the inside out, Parrish steps into the role with a thorough understanding of the company's mission, franchise network, and commitment to helping older adults age in place. His appointment reflects Visiting Angels' belief that strong leadership is built through experience, dedication, and a passion for serving seniors and their families.

Visiting Angels President Scott Parrish

Larry Meigs, Founder of Visiting Angels, will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer, working with Parrish to guide the company's ongoing growth and commitment to compassionate senior home care.

Parrish joined Visiting Angels in 2008 as the company's first General Manager and was promoted to Executive Vice President the following year. In this role, Parrish oversaw all corporate departments, ensuring that corporate functions operated as an integrated team dedicated to supporting Visiting Angels franchise owners.

Prior to joining Visiting Angels, Parrish served for 21 years in the United States Navy as an officer and Naval Aviator. Throughout his distinguished military career, Parrish held varying positions of increasing responsibility, including Maintenance Officer, Operations Officer, and Executive Officer.

"Visiting Angels has always been more than a company to me; it's a mission I believe in deeply," said Parrish. "Looking back on nearly two decades, I'm most proud of being a part of a team that has achieved this level of success while still managing to maintain our unique family culture. I want to make sure we keep our culture intact going forward."

"Scott isn't just an extraordinary leader, he's a brilliant representative of everything Visiting Angels strives to be," said Larry Meigs. "Scott has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to our values, to the caregivers who make this work possible, and to the families who trust us with the people they love most. When I think about the next chapter for Visiting Angels, I think about the kind of leadership that earns trust from every direction—from our franchise owners, our caregivers, and the families we serve. Scott embodies that. He's the right person, at the right time, to help lead this brand forward."

For more than 25 years, Visiting Angels has been America's trusted choice in home care, serving families across the country through a network of more than 600 office locations. With a mission rooted in compassion and dignity, Visiting Angels provides seniors and adults with the personalized support they need–from assistance with daily tasks and companionship to specialized care–so they can remain independent in the homes they love.

"As we moved forward, my goal is to continue to increase our value to our owners through the growth and strength of our brand with a focus on the needs of our caregivers, bringing the next generation of owners who share our values into our Visiting Angels family, and to determine the appropriate use of technology to support our owners, their caregivers and clients," Parrish added.

As Visiting Angels looks to the future, Parrish's promotion reflects the brand's belief that the best leaders are those who have lived its mission from the inside out, and understand that at the heart of every franchise location is a family counting on them.

For more information, please visit https://www.visitingangels.com.

About Visiting Angels

Visiting Angels is America's leading, most respected network of non-medical senior home care agencies. For more than 25 years, Visiting Angels has provided exceptional home care to families across the country. With over 800 offices throughout the United States, the UK, Mexico, and South Korea, and a deep commitment to enhancing the quality of life for seniors, it offers comprehensive in-home care tailored to the unique needs of each individual. Visit www.visitingangels.com for more information. Follow Visiting Angels on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Visiting Angels