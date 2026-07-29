Visiting Angels Expands Specialized Dementia Care Expertise Across National Network

Full-day training marks a network-wide step toward Certified Dementia Practitioner credentials, expanding specialized dementia support for families nationwide

BRYN MAWR, Pa., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visiting Angels, America's choice in home care, today announced that 39 franchise owners and team members from across the country completed the Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia Care Seminar, the required training for individuals seeking certification as a Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP) through the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners (NCCDP).

The full-day seminar was held June 19 during the network's annual conference and was led by Tim Lindsey, MS, CDP, CADDCT, Executive Director of Operations for Visiting Angels. Participants represented Visiting Angels offices in more than 20 states, from California and Texas to Minnesota, Florida, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Completion of the seminar makes each participant eligible to apply for CDP certification, a credential that signifies extensive education in dementia care and a commitment to ongoing professional development, including recertification every two years.

"We don't just provide care, we provide specialized dementia support led by a Certified Dementia Practitioner, helping individuals live more confidently, comfortably, and with dignity while supporting the families who love them," said Tim Lindsey, Executive Director of Operations at Visiting Angels.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, an estimated 7 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's in 2026, and the overwhelming majority receive care at home from family members and professional caregivers. For those families, having a trained specialist involved in the care plan can be the difference between aging in place and a move to a facility.

"Our franchise owners see firsthand what dementia asks of a family," said Scott Parrish, President of Visiting Angels. "This training gives them a deeper understanding of the disease and practical tools they can bring back to their communities. It reflects the standard of care we want every family to experience when they call Visiting Angels."

Families seeking dementia care support can find their local Visiting Angels office at www.visitingangels.com

About Visiting Angels

Visiting Angels is America's leading, most respected network of non-medical senior home care agencies. For more than 25 years, Visiting Angels has provided exceptional home care to families across the country. With over 600 offices throughout the United States, UK and Mexico and a deep commitment to enhancing the quality of life for seniors, they offer comprehensive in-home care tailored to the unique needs of each individual. Visit www.visitingangels.com for more information. Follow Visiting Angels on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Visiting Angels